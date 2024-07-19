Gunslingers Squeak Past Sugar Skulls for Week 18 Victory

July 19, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Clifton Duck made the play that secured the win. Sam Castronova and Svante Davenport made the plays that put the Gunslingers in a position to secure the win.

Castronova had ten carries for 69 yards and four touchdowns, Davenport accounted for both of the team's takeaways and the San Antonio Gunslingers held off a rally in the fourth quarter to defeat the Tucson Sugar Skulls 49-43 at the Tucson Arena on Saturday night.

The Gunslingers' defense made a big play early as they sacked Vincent Espinoza for a large loss that sent Tucson (2-13) from San Antonio territory to their own territory. Victor Levintritt missed a field goal and the Gunslingers (8-7) took advantage as Sam Castronova scored on a quarterback keeper to give San Antonio the lead. After a Mike Jones fumble was recovered by Svante Davenport, the Gunslingers scored on a Kali Rashaad carry that gave San Antonio a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.

The Sugar Skulls responded as Espinoza found Mike Carrigan in the end zone to cut the deficit to seven points and stopped the Gunslingers on Fourth Down to get the ball back. As Tucson tried to tie the game, Espinoza was intercepted by Davenport, and San Antonio capitalized with a Castronova quarterback keeper that put San Antonio back up by fourteen points. The Sugar Skulls came back with Espinoza finding Tyron Laughinghouse in the end zone, but Castronova answered by finding DJ Myers in the end zone to put the Gunslingers up 28-14 at the break.

Castronova scored on a quarterback keeper to put San Antonio up 35-14 to start the second half, and after Victor Levintritt converted on a 40-yard field goal, Castronova scored on a quarterback sneak to give the Gunslingers a 42-17 lead. The Gunslingers quarterback had many big plays on the ground, but he made an incredible play through the air in the fourth quarter. Castronova found NyQwan Murray; who caught the ball with one hand and was able to bring the ball in while going to the ground. After being ruled incomplete, the Gunslingers challenged the play and it was overturned; giving San Antonio a 49-23 lead.

The game seemed to be decided, but Tucson wasn't done. After scoring a touchdown, they recovered an onside kick and scored another touchdown with Espinoza finding Brian Smith in the end zone. The Gunslingers couldn't get a first down to secure the win, and the Sugar Skulls took advantage as Espinoza found Smith in the end zone to cut the deficit to six points. Tucson attempted another onside kick but Clifton Duck recovered to seal the win for San Antonio.

The final score wouldn't suggest this, but the Gunslingers played their most complete game of the season. They made big plays on offense, came up with key turnovers, and converted on crucial extra point attempts. Aside from letting the Sugar Skulls back in the game in the fourth quarter, there aren't many things to complain about.

The Gunslingers close out their first IFL season at home against the Arizona Rattlers on July 20 for a 6:05 p.m. CT kickoff.

