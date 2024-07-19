Rattlers Prep for Regular Season Finale against San Antonio

July 19, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are set to travel to San Antonio this weekend for a pivotal matchup against the Gunslingers, aiming to secure a crucial playoff spot with a final regular season win. The high-stakes game will take place on Saturday, July 20th, at 4:05 PM MST at the Freeman Coliseum.

The Arizona Rattlers are coming off a much-needed break after a tough Week 17 game against Tucson resulted in several significant injuries. The team showed incredible resilience and depth on both sides of the field to secure their 10th win of the season and Coach Guy's remarkable 260th career win.

Game Plan: Execute

This week, the focus is on gearing up, staying healthy, and executing the game plan, as emphasized by Coach Guy. The Rattlers are determined to close out the regular season with a decisive victory and secure their playoff spot. There are many ways in which the Rattlers can clinch, but to sum it up, they NEED a win against San Antonio. Check out below what scenarios will help in clinching the seed.

In a historic first, the Rattlers will take on the San Antonio Gunslingers, newcomers to the IFL this year. Although the Gunslingers are out of playoff contention, their quarterback has emerged as a dominant force, leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns. The Rattlers' offense and defense will need to be at the top of their game to overcome this challenge and secure their advancement.

Fans can anticipate an intense and thrilling game as the Arizona Rattlers aim to claim a victory in San Antonio and keep their championship dreams alive.

Stream the Game:

Stream on the IFL's YouTube Channel

