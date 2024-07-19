Knight Hawks Clinch Playoff Berth with Win over Northern Arizona

This evening the Vegas Knight Hawks defeated the Northern Arizona Wranglers, 55-45, at Findlay Toyota Center and secured their first playoff berth in franchise history.

Northern Arizona began the game by scoring on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Jones to receiver John Maldonado. Vegas responded on their next drive when Ja'Rome Johnson notched his 31st rushing score of the season. The Wranglers' next drive ended with a field goal attempt that was blocked by Jerry Garner and returned for a touchdown by Jericho Flowers. Northern Arizona scored on their next two possessions retaking a seven-point lead. On Vegas' next drive, Johnson used his legs again to tie the game. The first half ended at 21-21 after both teams missed long field goal attempts.

NAZ opened the second half by scoring a deuce on the opening kickoff. Johnson then marched the Vegas offense down the field. He ended the drive by scoring his third rushing score of the game to retake a five-point lead. On the subsequent drive, Flowers picked off Jones in the endzone. The Knight Hawks capitalized with a CJ Windham touchdown grab.

The fourth quarter started with Northern Arizona's Joshua Jones scoring on a touchdown run, cutting the Vegas lead to five points. The Knight Hawks offense kept rolling as Johnson scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the night. Northern Arizona countered with a rushing touchdown of their own. Windham then snagged his second touchdown of the game as both teams kept trading scoring drives. With less than one minute to go in the game, NAZ scored a touchdown and converted the two-point dropkick attempt. Vegas recovered the ensuing onside kick giving Johnson a short field to run in his fifth touchdown of the game. A late push from the Wranglers' offense came up short, and Vegas won 55-45. This win locked in Vegas' trip to the IFL Playoffs.

Tickets are still available for Vegas' final regular season game against the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday, July 20, where the team will celebrate Fan Appreciation Knight.

