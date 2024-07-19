Steamwheelers Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over Tulsa

July 19, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Wheeler Nation! The Quad City Steamwheelers have clinched an IFL playoff spot with their late-game win over the Tulsa Oilers. Continue reading to see how Quad City came through in the clutch to secure the win over Tulsa.

The first quarter saw the Steamwheelers struggle against the Tulsa defense, being forced into fourth downs and field goal attempts. Kyle Kaplan converted one of these attempts to put the Wheelers up 3-0 over the Oilers to hold the lead going into the second quarter.

Tulsa put the first touchdown on the board for either team to start the second period. A good extra point put them up 7-3, leading the Steamwheelers and still dominating on defense until Bubba Arslanian shifted the tide by stripping and recovering the ball from the Tulsa offense.

Judd Erickson got the offense going with a dart to Warren Newman III, then a handoff to Edward Vander for a first down. This got Quad City in the red zone and Erickson ran it in for a touchdown to take back the lead for the Steamwheelers, 10-7.

The Wheeler defense started to show their swagger after Jayln Swan lived up to his last name by swan diving in for a sack on the Oilers quarterback. This led to the Wheelers getting the ball back and Kaplan nailing a 47-yard field goal to extend their lead, 13-7 over the Oilers going into halftime.

In the second half, Tulsa's offense started to pick up steam and it created a back-and-forth game throughout the rest of the contest.

The Oilers scored a touchdown early to take the lead by one, making it 14-13 after a good extra point. Later on for Quad City, the Judd and Rudd connection was revived as Erickson found Keyvan Rudd in the endzone for a touchdown to put the Wheelers back on top. A successful two-point conversion only added to the lead to make it a 19-14 contest.

Tulsa came back with another touchdown to take a one-point lead over Quad City, the Steamwheelers fired back as Jarrod Harrington was found for a touchdown to take the lead right back. The score going into the final quarter was 26-20, with the Steamwheelers leading.

The Oilers started the fourth with a touchdown to give themselves a one-point lead, 27-26 in a very close game. The Steamwheelers ended up working down the field through the mud of the Oilers defense as Erickson capped off the drive by powering past the Tulsa defense for a touchdown, injuring himself in the process and causing Mike Irwin to come in and finish the game for the Wheelers.

As the Steamwheelers were up 32-27 over the Oilers, Tulsa struck again for a touchdown to notch the lead. A good two-point conversion gave them a 35-32 lead with one minute left in the fourth quarter.

Irwin ended up finding Harrington for a first down on the next drive and as he targeted Harrington again a pass interference penalty was called on Tulsa, giving the Steamwheelers some well-appreciated yards. This led to Irwin getting into the end zone with his legs for a touchdown with less than five seconds left on the clock.

A good Kaplan PAT added to the lead and made it 39-35 for the Wheelers over the Oilers. Sealing the game, notching another win for the Steamwheelers, clinching a playoff spot in the process.

The Steamwheelers are now 8-7 on the year with one last game to go against the Jacksonville Sharks. That matchup will take place next Saturday, July 20 in Jacksonville. If Massachusetts were to lose on Friday night against Tulsa, and the Steamwheelers win, Quad City would be the No. 3 seed and Massachusetts would fall to the No. 4 seed. All other scenarios would have Quad City in the No. 4 spot. Steamwheeler fans please stay tuned with the Steamwheelers as they roll into the first round of the IFL Playoffs!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.