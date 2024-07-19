Tucson Sugar Skulls Eager to Close out Season with Victory against Vegas Knight Hawks

Tucson, AZ - The Sugar Skulls will put all of their chips on the table as they prepare to face the Knight Hawks on the road in the 2024 regular-season finale.

Now or Never

Ladies and gentlemen, it all comes down to this. More than four months have passed since the Skulls embarked on their 2024 journey, and it all culminates this weekend as the team travels to "Sin City" to clash helmets with the playoff-bound Knight Hawks. With Saturday marking Tucson's final opportunity to notch a win, expect Billy Back's troops to start the game with heightened focus and intensity, aiming for victory.

Going Out in Style

Certainly, Tucson has plenty of work ahead during the upcoming offseason, but ending the season with a hard-fought triumph would inject a much-needed boost of confidence before turning the page to 2025.

In addition to containing Vegas' high-scoring offensive assault, there's a need for further development in chemistry between QB Vincent Espinoza and his fellow Sugar Skulls pass-catchers. Keep an eye on the dynamic connection between Espinoza and wideout Mike Carrigan. Last weekend, before Tucson suffered defeat, the duo combined for seven completions, 101 yards, and a touchdown.

Historic Recurrence

Amid an eight-game losing streak, Tucson hasn't secured a win since May 18th, when the Sugar Skulls halted the Knight Hawks' undefeated streak in an overtime thriller. Following that game, Vegas went on to lose four of their next seven contests.

While Vegas has already secured their spot in postseason play, they are still battling to host a playoff game in the first round. However, their only victory against Tucson in team history came last season in a narrow 40-34 win. Apart from that, Tucson has dominated the all-time series with a 4-1 record. 2024 hasn't been smooth sailing for the Sugar Skulls, but they're not out of the fight just yet!

