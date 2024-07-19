Week 19 Preview: Sharks vs Steamwheelers

July 19, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - This weekend, the Sharks will host their last game of the season against the Quad City Steamwheelers (8-7). The Sharks are determined to finish the 2024 season off on a strong note, and give it all they have in front of the Shark Nation one last time.

Last week, in a thrilling match, Green Bay narrowly defeated Jacksonville with a final score of 45-42. Jacksonville started strong with an opening drive touchdown by QB Caleb Barker. However, Green Bay quickly responded, and the second quarter saw back-and-forth scoring, with penalties hurting the Sharks. Standout players for Jacksonville included DJ Matthews, who made key receptions and scored a touchdown, and Joshua Mack, who shifted momentum with a quick score. Despite a late touchdown and two-point conversion by Tyler King, Jacksonville's comeback fell short due to an unsuccessful onside kick, allowing Green Bay to run out the clock and secure the win.

The Quad City Steamwheelers secured an IFL playoff spot with a dramatic late-game win over the Tulsa Oilers, finishing 39-35. The game saw multiple lead changes, with Quad City struggling initially but eventually finding their rhythm. Key plays included Bubba Arslanian's fumble recovery, Judd Erickson's touchdown runs, and clutch receptions by Warren Newman III and Jarrod Harrington.

The Sharks will be ready to take on Quad City to end the season stronger than they started. It's been a process of learning how to navigate the team for the first season in the IFL, but the Sharks are eager to prove themselves in this league bringing the 17 week season to an end.

Wear your red, white, and blue and join us on Saturday, July 20th, for Military Appreciation Night! All current and former military personnel can enjoy a special Buy One Get One FREE ticket offer. To celebrate, all merchandise will be up to 50% off, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free Sharks Rally towel. Don't miss your last chance to cheer on the Sharks in 2024! Tickets are on sale now. Call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.

