IFL Week 19 Betting Lines

The final week of the regular season is here and the stage for the playoffs is just about set. The Western Conference has just one spot remaining between Northern Arizona and Arizona, while the Eastern Conference has all four spots clinched. This week features eight games from Friday to Sunday, kicking off at 6:05 p.m. CT on Friday. Below are the lines for Week 19's action according to DraftKings. Lines are available on betting platforms where sports betting is legal. Users must meet all requirements necessary to participate in legal sports betting.

MASSACHUSETTS PIRATES (8-7) @ TULSA OILERS (5-10)

Spread: -4.5 (MASS)

O/U: 84.5

mL: -175 (MASS)

Kicking off the final week of action, the Massachusetts Pirates take on the Tulsa Oilers in an Eastern Conference battle. The Pirates are playing for the No. 3 seed this week, as Massachusetts clinches third place in the East with a win on Friday. Oddsmakers predict that to be the case, favoring the Pirates by four-and-a-half points this week.

Coming into the week off a narrow victory against the Gunslingers last week, the Pirates look to return this week with a win against the Oilers to secure third place heading into the playoffs. Scoring 42.7 points per game, the Pirates enter the week as the seventh lowest-scoring offense in the league, facing an Oilers defense that allows the fourth-fewest points (43.7) this season. However, the Pirates' offense has been heating up, scoring more than 50 points in their last two games. Facing a Tulsa Oilers team that's combined for 55 points in their last two games, the Pirates match up favorably heading into their final regular season game.

Following back-to-back losses, the Tulsa Oilers look to win their home finale, closing their 2024 IFL season with a victory. Scoring fewer than 40 points in both of their last two games, the Oilers face a Pirates defense that allows just 39.5 points per game, ranking third-fewest in the league.

The over-under for this game comes in at 84.5 points, the lowest of the week. The last time these teams faced off, the total reached just 45 points total. While both teams combine for an average of 80.6 points, these teams would need to nearly double their offensive performances from the last time they played to reach the over this week.

ARIZONA RATTLERS (10-5) @ SAN ANTONIO GUNSLINGERS (8-7)

Spread: -4 (AZ)

O/U: 104.5

mL: -185 (AZ)

Beginning Saturday's Week 19 action, the Arizona Rattlers face off against the San Antonio Gunslingers as the Rattlers look to punch their ticket to the playoffs. With only first place in the Eastern Conference spoken for, second through fourth place are up for grabs. Regardless of the different possible outcomes, Arizona controls its destiny of clinching a playoff berth with a win on Saturday. The spread for this matchup is four points, favoring the Arizona Rattlers.

The Rattlers are the fifth-highest-scoring team in the offense, scoring an average of 49.5 points per week. This week, they face the most-scored-on defense in the league, San Antonio, who aren't appearing in the playoffs this year. After their Week 18 bye, the Rattlers close their season on the road with their playoff hopes on the line.

While San Antonio has been the highest-scoring offense for most of this season, their vice is being able to keep opponents from scoring even more. The Gunslingers' offense averages 53.1 points per game, while the defense allows 54.9 points on average.

This week's over-under line is 104.5 points, the highest point total of the week. Both teams possess high-scoring offenses, and as the final game of the regular season, both sides are expected to fill up the scoreboard.

QUAD CITY STEAMWHEELERS (8-7) @ JACKSONVILLE SHARKS (4-11)

Spread: -4 (QC)

O/U: 89.5

mL: -175 (QC)

Continuing the action, the Quad City Steamwheelers face off against the Jacksonville Sharks in a battle of Eastern Conference opponents. Quad City has already secured their playoff spot, while there's a possibility they claim the No. 3 spot with a win. Oddsmakers expect Quad City to win this one, favoring the Steamwheelers by four points.

Quad City's offense ranks as the ninth highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging 43.3 points per game. However, defensively, they're the seventh-most-scored-on unit in the league, allowing 46.1 points. Coming into the week following back-to-back wins, the Steamwheelers could go into the playoffs on a three-game winning streak. Quad City must limit Kaleb Barker, as he's been reviving the Jacksonville offense in the latter part of the season. Jacksonville has won two of their last three, with Barker under center. Since making his first start three weeks ago, the Sharks have averaged 49 points per game, which would rank seventh in the league, up from their previous rank of 15th.

Without a previous matchup to base this on, oddsmakers set the over-under at 89.5 points. Both teams combine for an average of 81.2 points, requiring an extra surge of points from both teams to reach the over.

GREEN BAY BLIZZARD (12-3) @ SIOUX FALLS STORM (3-12)

Spread: -10.5 (GB)

O/U: 85.5

mL: N/A

The Green Bay Blizzard takes on the Sioux Falls Storm as Green Bay looks to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East with a win. In the two games these two teams have faced off in this season, the series is tied at 1-1. Oddsmakers favor the Blizzard by a sizable 10.5 points.

Green Bay's offense is near the middle of the league in scoring, averaging 45.7 points per game. However, the Blizzard boasts one of the best defensive units in the league, allowing just 33.9 points and 195.5 yards per game through 15 games.

The last time these teams played was in Week Eight, as the Storm defeated Green Bay 46-38. Defensively, the Storm rank as the fifth-most-scored-on defense in the league, as they'll have their hands full with a Blizzard offense that's scored an average of 49.5 points in their last two games. With the season series tied, Sioux Falls looks to end their season on a high note while possibly spoiling the top seed aspirations of the Blizzard.

In their last matchup, these teams combined for 84 points, which comes in close to what the oddsmakers set the over-under this week at 85.5 points. With the offensive boost Green Bay's been playing with the last couple of weeks, a better-than-average performance from the Blizzard is expected.

IOWA BARNSTORMERS (5-10) @ FRISCO FIGHTERS (12-3)

Spread: -16.5 (FRI)

O/U: 94.5

mL: N/A

In another game featuring a team fighting for the No. 1 seed in the East, the Frisco Fighters host the Iowa Barnstormers in a regular season finale at the Comerica Center. Frisco returns from a bye following their highest-scoring performance in franchise history, while the Barnstormers enter the week following their highest-scoring performance of the season. However, in this meeting, the Fighters are favored by 16.5 points, the largest spread of the week.

For the Fighters to place first in the East heading into the playoffs, Frisco must win, and Green Bay must lose. Any other combination between those two and the Blizzard go into the playoffs with the first seed. After scoring 81 points last week, Frisco averages the second-most points in the league with 52.5 points. Pairing with that offense, the Fighters' defense allows the sixth-lowest points in the league with just 44.1 points per game.

As road underdogs, the Iowa Barnstormers enter the week following their highest-scoring victory of the season. Iowa has the fifth-lowest scoring offense in the league, averaging 40.9 points per game, facing one of the better defenses in the league. While a win doesn't punch their ticket to the playoffs, the Barnstormers aim to upset the Fighters in their home arena this week.

Oddsmakers set the over-under line for this game at 94.5 points, coming in tied as the second-highest over-under of the week. Combining the two teams' averages comes to 93.4, requiring just a couple extra points than average to reach the over in this matchup.

BAY AREA PANTHERS (12-3) @ SAN DIEGO STRIKE FORCE (10-5)

Spread: -3 (SD)

O/U: 88.5

mL: -148 (SD)

Coming into this week, the Bay Area Panthers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but Head Coach Rob Keefe made it clear in his postgame interview that he has no intentions of letting San Diego win this week. However, as the Strike Force close their regular season at home, they look to even the series with Bay Area at 2-2, heading into the playoffs. Favored by three points in this Western Conference matchup, the Strike Force could end the regular season with the No. 2 seed in the conference following a win.

The last time these teams played this season, the Strike Force was able to come away with a victory, defeating the Panthers by one point. Before that win, the Strike Force lost two straight to Bay Area, bringing their season record to 1-2 against the first-place Panthers. Led by one of the best pocket-passers in the league, Nate Davis, the San Diego Strike Force rank sixth in the league in scoring, averaging 49.3 points per game. In their last two games, San Diego has been on fire offensively, averaging 58.5 points. Along with a high-powered offense, the Strike Force has one of the top Defensive units in the league, allowing just 44.1 points and 203.4 yards per game. Not only do they keep offenses from moving the ball efficiently, but their secondary is the top unit in the league. Through 15 games, the Strike Force leads the league with 25 interceptions, 296 interception return yards, and three interceptions returned for a touchdown. Facing a team they're familiar with, looking to clinch second place in the Western Conference, the Strike Force hopes they can close this week out with a win heading into the playoffs.

Head Coach Rob Keefe made it clear that the Panthers, after clinching the top seed in the West, still had the interest of winning at the front of their mind. The Panthers sport an offensive unit that ranks almost right down the middle of the league, scoring an average of 45.1 points per game. However, when playing the Strike Force, their average score comes to a slightly lower 42.6 per game. Defensively, the Panthers have one of the top units in the league, allowing an average of 37.5 points and 205.1 yards per game. Closing their season on the road, the Panthers hope to end this week with a win and nobody dinged up.

In their three matchups this season, these teams average a combined score of 84.3 points per meeting. Oddsmakers set the over-under at 88.5 points, making the over achievable if a few extra points make their way onto the scoreboard than usual.

TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS (2-13) @ VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS (10-5)

Spread: -13.5 (VEG)

O/U: 88.5

mL: N/A

Closing out the action-packed Saturday, the Tucson Sugar Skulls face off against the Vegas Knight Hawks, with Vegas eyeing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The last time these teams met, the Sugar Skulls pulled off the upset, defeating Vegas in overtime. However, the Knight Hawks are favored in this matchup by 13.5 points, coming in as the second-highest spread of the week.

Favored by nearly two touchdowns, the Knight Hawks need to win this week to give themselves a chance at entering the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. To make that happen, Vegas must win, and San Diego must lose. However, if both teams win, Vegas enters the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. While they lost their last time against the Sugar Skulls, the Knight Hawks are the third-highest-scoring offense in the league, with an average weekly output of 52.1 points. Defensively, they're among the middle of the league, allowing an average of 45.1 points per game.

Combining for over 100 points the last time they met months ago, oddsmakers set the over-under of this game at 88.5 points. Both teams combine for 88.1 points on average, making the over attainable by one extra point if each team plays their average game offensively.

NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS (9-6) @ DUKE CITY GLADIATORS (2-13)

Spread: -10 (NAZ)

O/U: 94.5

mL: N/A

In the final game of the regular season, the Northern Arizona Wranglers try to keep their playoff hopes alive in a battle against the Duke City Gladiators. Their playoff hopes could be snuffed on Saturday, depending on the outcome of Arizona's matchup with San Antonio. However, if the Rattlers lose, Northern Arizona can claim the final spot in the Western Conference with a win against the Gladiators. Oddsmakers expect the Wranglers to win by double digits, favoring Northern Arizona by 10 points on Sunday.

Following their loss last week against the Knight Hawks, Northern Arizona enters this game with victory on their mind. With the fourth-highest-scoring offense in the league, scoring 49.6 points per week, the Wranglers take on a Duke City Gladiators defense that allows 46.2 points per game. However, the Gladiators have allowed an average of 65.5 points per game in the last two weeks, which would rank as the most-scored-on defense in the league by more than 10 points.

After beating the Sugar Skulls in Week 16, Duke City has faced back-to-back losses. This week, they look to pull off the upset at home in their season finale. Duke City's offense ranks as the third-lowest-scoring offense in the league, as their weekly average comes out to 37.9 points. With their defensive lapses the last couple of weeks, the Gladiators must keep Joshua Jones in check, as he can find ways to score on defenses both through the air and on the ground. If he goes unchecked in this game, the Gladiators could have a tough time pulling off the upset to close out the season.

The last time these teams played months ago, it was a rather low-scoring affair. Both teams combined for just 62 points after four quarters of play. Time has passed since that matchup, as oddsmakers set the over-under for this game at 94.5 points. Combining the average of both teams comes to 87.5, nearly reaching the line for this matchup.

All eight games in Week 19 are streamed on the IFL YouTube Channel, allowing fans to watch wherever they are. Action for this week can be found on all legal betting platforms where legal gambling is permitted. Please bet responsibly.

