Green Bay Takes Down Sharks in Week 18 Thriller

July 19, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In this Week 18 matchup in the IFL, the Green Bay Blizzard traveled to Jacksonville, FL to take on the Sharks for the second matchup of the season.

Green Bay won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half, allowing the Sharks to start on offense. Jacksonville came out strong, capping their opening seven-minute drive with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Kaleb Barker, putting them up 7-0. Green Bay quickly responded on their first possession with a touchdown pass from quarterback Max Meylor to wide receiver Lowell Patron Jr., evening the score at 7-7.

The Sharks had the ball to start the second quarter, and kicker Kevin Didio-Weber converted a field goal to give them a 10-7 lead. The Blizzard quickly answered on their next drive with another touchdown pass from Meylor, this time connecting with wide receiver Harry Ballard III. However, a botched snap on the extra-point attempt left the score at 10-13 in favor of Green Bay. Unlike their last matchup, Jacksonville continued to strike back, with running back Joshua Mack scoring a rushing touchdown to reclaim the lead at 17-13. Green Bay responded once more as Meylor used his legs to reach the end zone for the first time in the game. Despite a missed extra point by kicker Andrew Mevis, the Blizzard edged ahead, 17-19. To close the half, Jacksonville executed with quarterback Kaleb Barker connecting with wide receiver DJ Matthews for a touchdown. This gave the Sharks a 24-19 lead heading into halftime.

Green Bay opened the second half with possession, and the dynamic duo of Max Meylor and Harry Ballard III continued to shine, connecting for another touchdown pass to make it 26-24. Jacksonville responded with a lengthy drive that culminated in a field goal, reclaiming the lead at 27-26.

Green Bay started the fourth quarter with possession, and kicker Andrew Mevis put the Blizzard back in the lead with a field goal, making it 29-27. On Jacksonville's next drive, Green Bay gained momentum with a safety by defensive lineman Rafiq Abdul-Wahid, extending their lead to 31-27. The Blizzard then capitalized on the safety with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Max Meylor, giving Green Bay a double-digit advantage at 38-27. The double-digit lead was short-lived, as Barker quickly connected with wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak in the end zone for a touchdown, narrowing the gap to 38-34. The momentum remained with Green Bay as Lowell Patron Jr. caught his second touchdown of the game, restoring the Blizzard's 11-point lead at 45-34. Jacksonville kept themselves in the game with a receiving touchdown from running back Tyler King, followed by a successful two-point conversion, narrowing the score to 45-42. However, the score was not enough for the Sharks. After receiving an onside kick, the Blizzard successfully ran out the clock, securing the victory for Green Bay.

For Green Bay (12-3), they will travel to Sioux Falls to take on the Storm (3-11) for their final regular season game on July 20th at 7:05 CST. As for Jacksonville (4-11), they will end their season at home against the Quad City Steamwheelers (7-7), with a game that could clinch a playoff berth for Quad City on July 20 at 7:05 p.m. CT.

