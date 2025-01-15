Tshiebwe Records 30/20 Game as Stars Capture Victory over Stockton

January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (4-3), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Stockton Kings (6-2) (Sacramento Kings affiliate), 121-117, Tuesday night at the Maverik Center in front of a crowd of 4,873 fans.

The Stars were led by dominant play on both sides of the court from Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe, who finished with a 30/20 performance on a season-high 30 points (11-of-16 FG) paired with 22 rebounds, notching his eighth 20/20 game of the season. Tshiebwe currently leads the G League in rebounds (19.5), steals (3.8), offensive rebounds (9.0) and defensive rebounds (10.5). Fellow Jazz two-way player Elijah Harkless also put on an impressive offensive showing, finishing with 29 points (8-of-17 FG) and a team-high seven assists, while grabbing four rebounds, and two steals.

The game opened on a slow offensive start that left the Stars trailing by four to end the first frame (26-22), before rebounding in the second behind 12 points from Harkless. As a team, the Stars' shooting percentage improved by nearly 40% from the first to the second quarter (31.8% to 68.4%), as they took a five-point lead into the break, 59-54.

Salt Lake City's highlight play of the third quarter came from forward Jaylan Gainey, who streaked down the lane for a poster dunk that gave his team a 75-74 lead with 3:49 left in the frame. Salt Lake City and Stockton would exchange back-and-forth scoring to close the quarter. With Stockton making a late push, they broke an 82-82 tie by scoring the last five points of the quarter and entering the fourth ahead 87-82.

Down nine points with 7:40 left regulation, Salt Lake City rallied back with a 7-0 run to get within two points of the Kings lead (99-97). From there, Tshiebwe took over, scoring the Stars' next eight points in a row, in a sequence that included three "and-one" buckets. A late dagger three from Harkless would put the Stars up by four with 13 seconds remaining, as two free throws from Stars' guard Max Abmas would seal the deal, as Salt Lake City defeated the Western Conference frontrunner the Stockton Kings, 121-117.

The Kings were led by two-way guard Mason Jones, who matched Tshiebwe with a game-high 30 points. Jones added five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The Stars will face off once more against the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings affiliate) on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Maverik Center for another edition of the popular West Valley City Night. Thursday's WVC game, in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society and the West Valley Animal Shelter, will host in-game dog adoptions on the concourse. The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

