Long Island Nets Complete Trade with Osceola Magic

January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to forward Reid Travis and a first round pick in both the 2025 and 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Osceola Magic in exchange for the returning player rights to center Colin Castleton.

Travis (6'8", 245) appeared in 12 Tip-Off Tournament games for the Indiana Mad Ants during the 2023-24 season, recording averages of 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game. He also appeared in 13 regular season games for the Mad Ants (three starts), averaging 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. Additionally, the Minneapolis native has played six seasons (2019-25) overseas with four teams in Germany and Japan. Travis is currently playing with the Hitachi Sun Rockers in the Japanese B.League, appearing in 19 games (two starts) thus far this season and recording averages of 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, he played four collegiate seasons (2014-18) at Stanford, where he appeared in 98 games (82 starts) and averaged 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game before transferring to Kentucky for his graduate season (2018-19), where he appeared in 32 games (28 starts) and averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game.

Castleton was originally acquired by Long Island via trade ahead of training camp on Oct. 26, 2024. He earned an NBA G League Call-Up after signing a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 30, 2024.

