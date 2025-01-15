Greensboro Swarm Complete Multiple Transactions

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team has completed two separate trades. Greensboro acquired the returning player rights to forward RaiQuan Gray and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Motor City Cruise in exchange for forward Malik Hall and the returning player rights to Aaron Epps. In a separate trade with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Swarm traded a 2025 second-round draft pick (from San Diego Clippers) in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Isaih Moore.

Gray (6-7, 269) has appeared in 13 games this season with AEK Athens of the Greek Basketball League, averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. During the 2023-24 regular season, the 25-year-old forward played 31 games (29 starts) with the Austin Spurs, averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 31 minutes.

Moore (6-10, 197) most recently played with the Manchester Giants of the British SBL, averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes. He appeared in 24 games last season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Windy City Bulls, averaging 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.8 minutes.

