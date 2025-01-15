Legends Acquire Justin Powell in Trade with Stockton Kings

January 15, 2025

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, Tx - The Texas Legends announced today that they have acquired Justin Powell from the Stockton Kings in exchange for the 2025 second-round pick (TEX) and Tyler Hall's Returning Player Rights.

Powell (6-5), joins the Legends after stints with Stockton and Cleveland in the G League, where he averaged 5.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game across 51 career contests.

Before turning pro, Powell played three collegiate seasons, most recently at Washington State University in 2022-23. In his lone season with the Cougars, he started all 34 games, averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while leading the team in minutes played. Powell ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in three-point shooting, connecting on 42.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

A four-star recruit and top-100 prospect out of North Oldham High School in Kentucky, Powell began his college career at Auburn, where he averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game as a freshman before a season-ending injury. He later transferred to Tennessee, where he appeared in 30 games during the 2021-22 season, showcasing his sharpshooting ability by hitting 38.1% from three-point range.

In a related roster move, the Legends have waived guard Jordan Henderson.

Powell is expected to make his debut in Frisco Friday night as the Legends take on the Oklahoma City Blue at Comerica Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM CT, and fans can watch the game live on stream on Urban Edge Network at www.UrbanEdgeNetworks.com. For updates and more information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

