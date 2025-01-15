New Orleans Pelicans Assign Antonio Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Antonio Reeves to the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.
Reeves has appeared in 17 games for the Pelicans, averaging 4.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game.
In four games with Birmingham this season, Reeves holds averages of 26.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 39.3 minutes per contest.
