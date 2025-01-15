Minix Out for Season

San Antonio Spurs Two-Way forward Riley Minix underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 1 in the Austin Spurs game vs. the Iowa Wolves. Minix will miss the remainder of the season and the team will provide updates as appropriate.

