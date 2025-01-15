Minix Out for Season
January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
San Antonio Spurs Two-Way forward Riley Minix underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 1 in the Austin Spurs game vs. the Iowa Wolves. Minix will miss the remainder of the season and the team will provide updates as appropriate.
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2025
- Greensboro Swarm Complete Multiple Transactions - Greensboro Swarm
- Stockton Kings Announce Trade - Stockton Kings
- Ken Nugent to Become the Official Personal Injury Attorney of the College Park Skyhawks - College Park Skyhawks
- Minix Out for Season - Austin Spurs
- Long Island Nets Complete Trade with Osceola Magic - Long Island Nets
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Antonio Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Legends Acquire Justin Powell in Trade with Stockton Kings - Texas Legends
- Tshiebwe Records 30/20 Game as Stars Capture Victory over Stockton - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Minix Out for Season
- Austin Falls to Oklahoma City, 102-92
- Spurs Beat Suns, 145-86
- Spurs Claim Victory over Wolves, 121-102
- Austin Falls Short to Greensboro