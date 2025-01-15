Iowa Wolves Snap Losing Streak with 100-95 Win over Greensboro Swarm

January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves snapped a six-game losing streak with a 100-95 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena in front of 3,114 fans.

El Ellis scored a game-high 22 points for Iowa (2-7) and helped erase a late lead by Greensboro (5-3). Reggie Perry's layup with 35.7 seconds left put the Swarm up 95-94 but Ellis knocked down a short jumper on the following possession. Iowa's defense then forced a turnover by Greensboro, which was forced to foul Ellis. He made both free throws and Rob Dillingham later added a pair of free throws to ice the game.

Dillingham, who is on a rehab assignment from the Minnesota Timberwolves, scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and handed out five assists in 30 minutes in his second game with Iowa. Jaedon LeDee made his second start of the season and scored a career-high 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds. LeDee and Walter Ellis, who made his first start of the year, each made key three-pointers late in the fourth quarter. Ellis finished with six points.

Greensboro's bench scored 43 points led by Jaylen Sims who had 21. Keyontae Johnson and Isaiah Wong were next with 13 points each.

The first half was back-and-forth with five lead changes and four ties. In the second quarter with just under nine minutes left, Iowa held its largest lead in the game at 11. But Greensboro answered pulling back to within one point with Sims' layup at the 1:39 mark. The Wolves closed the half with five unanswered points, first with a short turnaround by Jesse Edwards followed by El Ellis' three-point play, to lead 57-51 at the break.

Edwards pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds and added 10 points. Nojel Eastern was Iowa's other double-figure scorer with 12 points. Martez Brown continued his strong play off the bench with eight points and nine rebounds.

The Wolves will have a break before the G League's newest franchise, the Valley Suns, visit Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 23 and 24. Both games against the Suns will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.