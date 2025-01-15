Ken Nugent to Become the Official Personal Injury Attorney of the College Park Skyhawks

January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks and Attorney Ken Nugent have joined forces to make Nugent the Official Personal Injury Attorney of the College Park Skyhawks. The partnership centers around Nugent's "Score for Schools" initiative and "All Star Readers" book drive program.

As a centerpiece of this partnership, Nugent will donate $1 for every point the Skyhawks score during the 2024-25 season, up to $6,000, to West Clayton Elementary School as part of the "Score for Schools" initiative.

'Colli's Classroom' school adoption program was launched during the 2023-24 school year at West Clayton Elementary, with a primary goal to impact the school's 400 students and 60 staff members throughout the entire school year. Events have included a National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic ran by Skyhawks assistant coaches, a Drop Everything and Read event where the team donated 500 books to the school, Career Day, and multiple PE takeovers and reading days for all grades.

"We are so excited to join forces with not just a fellow Atlanta Hawks partner, but a true friend in Ken Nugent," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "Ken is someone who makes a difference with each organization he touches, and we are elated to be able to take part in his 'Score for Schools' initiative to benefit West Clayton Elementary."

Nugent will also be the presenting sponsor of Kids Day Game by Ken Nugent on Sunday, March 2nd when the Skyhawks take on the Rio Grande Vipers at 2 p.m. at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. Details for the game and the "All Star Readers" book drive program will be announced closer to the date.

"I am thrilled to support the College Park Skyhawks by becoming the Official Personal Injury Attorney of the team," said Nugent. "The opportunity to give back to the community through both the 'Scores for Schools' campaign and the 'All Star Readers' book drive reinforces my belief that giving back goes beyond a courtroom. My firm's dedication to the communities we serve is all a part of my One Call playbook."

The Skyhawks hold a 5-2 regular season record, tied for first place in the East, and hold a 9-2 record at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, the best record at home through 11 games in College Park History.

Fans interested in attending home games or learning more about Skyhawks Memberships can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.

