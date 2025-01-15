Stockton Kings Announce Trade

January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have agreed to trade guard Justin Powell to the Texas Legends. In exchange, the Texas Legends have agreed to trade the returning player rights to Tyler Hall and their own second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Player Draft to the Stockton Kings.

Hall, a 6-4 guard, has played in 143 career G League games (101 starts) in five seasons with the Westchester Knicks (2019-2022) and the Texas Legends (2022-24). He averaged 11.3 points per game (43.0% FG, 41.4% 3p, 76.3% FT), 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.6 minutes per game.

The Rock Island, Illinois native spent his collegiate career at Montana State University (2015-19). The former Bobcat broke the school's scoring record during his senior season (2018-19), becoming the 69th player in Division I men's basketball history to pass 2,500 points in a collegiate career, finishing with 2,518 points and setting both school and conference records.

