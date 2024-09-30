Truist Point to Serve as Drop-Off Location for Flood Relief Items

September 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and Truist Point will serve as a drop-off location for donations that will be distributed to Hurricane Helene victims in flood-ravaged Western North Carolina.

The relief efforts are being coordinated by the Cover the City Project in High Point, N.C.

Flood victims are most in need of towels, tarps, nonperishable food items, feminine hygiene products, toiletries, water, cleaning supplies, baby formula and baby and adult diapers.

The Rockers will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Front Office location at 303 Gatewood Avenue.

