Gastonia Awarded Promotion of the Year in 2024

September 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Atlantic League announced on Monday that Gastonia Baseball Club has won the award for Promotion of the Year in 2024.

Gastonia has won for its "What If" takeover home stands to decide the team name in 2025 and beyond. The Baseball Club hosted seven of these home stands, with Gastonia repping new names and uniforms for each of them.

The names that were tested out are as follows:

Gastonia Gastronauts (May 14 - May 19)

Gastonia Bolognia (June 4 - June 9)

Gastonia Galactic Dinos (July 26 - July 28)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers (August 2 - August 4)

Gastonia Zombees (August 16 - August 18)

Gastonia Garden Gnomes (August 23 - August 25)

Gastonia Yarniaks (August 30 - September 2)

Fans were able to pick these names before the season. After witnessing every team name in action, the community was then able to vote for what it wants Gastonia to go by moving forward.

In addition to the riveting success Gastonia achieved around the community throughout the promotion, the team experienced success on the field. The Club went 24-4 while wearing the alternate uniforms, recording three come-from-behind walk-off wins.

CaroMont Health Park is hosting a press conference event on Wednesday, October 16 to reveal the team name going forward.

