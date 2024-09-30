Ducks Win Inaugural Outstanding Clubhouse Award

September 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced its Front Office and Administrative Awards for the 2024 season. The Long Island Ducks have been chosen as the recipient of the league's inaugural Outstanding Clubhouse Service Award, as voted on by the league's member clubs.

"We are honored to be chosen for this inaugural award by our fellow Atlantic League clubs," said Ducks General Manager Sean Smith. "Our Clubhouse Staff works tirelessly all season long to provide our team, visiting teams and umpires with the best possible service during their time at the ballpark."

The Ducks Clubhouse Staff was led by Clubhouse Manager Emil Coccaro, who recently completed his 19th year with the team. The Levittown resident has overseen the clubhouse operations of two Atlantic League All-Star Games and eight Atlantic League Championship Series held at the Ducks home ballpark during his time with the team. Emil was joined by Assistant Clubhouse Manager Harrison Finnerty, Clubhouse Assistant Brendan Cooper and numerous game day staffers.

The Outstanding Clubhouse Service Award recognizes the team that consistently meets and exceeds league clubhouse and umpire dressing room guidelines. Criteria considered for the award includes:

* Maintaining cleanliness and organization of home, visitor and umpire dressing rooms * Consistently meeting/exceeding league rules and team expectations regarding: * Cleanliness * On-field personnel service and courtesy * Clean linens and fully stocked showers, training rooms and personal facilities * Uniform laundry * Clubhouse attendant availability * Sufficient and nutritional pre/post-game meals * Variety of healthy meals and snacks * Consistent availability of clean drinking water * Consistently anticipating and meeting reasonable needs of players, coaches and umpires

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award," said Coccaro. "Thank you to the Ducks for all their support of our staff and to Harrison, all of our clubhouse staff and the bat boys, whose hard work every day made this possible and made coming to work every day so much fun."

The Ducks recently completed their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2024 and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

