Boxcars Earn ALPB Awards

September 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Atlantic League has announced that the Flying Boxcars are recipients of the 2024 Joe Klein Executive of the Year and Ballpark of the Year awards.

The Atlantic League post season awards are voted on by all members of the league and are awarded to the team that shows consistency and excellence in each category.

Flying Boxcars Management Team (David Blenckstone, General Manager, Chuck Domino, Principal Consultant, Mary Nixon, Principal Consultant) -

The Flying Boxcars management team oversaw the opening of the brand new Meritus Park, and brought professional baseball back to Hagerstown after a lengthy absence. The project serves as the centerpiece of Hagerstown's revitalization project, and has become an instant staple in the Hub City. Management, led by David Blenckstone, served as exemplary leaders in the community and front office. Under their leadership, the Flying Boxcars reached several crowds of over 4,000, and finished fourth in the league in attendance, despite a soft opening to begin the season.

Meritus Park -

Meritus Park, which opened its doors in May, serves as a model for minor league baseball. The park boasts a 360 degree concourse and two outfield bar areas that make it perfect for baseball and non-baseball events. There is no bad seat in the house, as you will always find yourself close to the action and amenities.

Meritus Park is utilized year round, having already hosted several key events, including a Joe Nichols concert, corporate events and a welcome back party for Hagerstown's Olympic medalist, Aaron Brooks. Later this year, the park is set to be used for community events including Boxtoberfest and a Halloween trick-or-treat event.

The park also boasts state of the art electronic equipment, a Daktronics video board and a fan favorite light up model of a Flying Boxcar in right field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.