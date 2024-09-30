First-Ever Player Promotion Award Goes to Ducks

September 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced its Front Office and Administrative Awards for the 2024 season. The Long Island Ducks have been chosen as the recipient of the league's inaugural Player Transfers Award, presented to the team who had the most player contracts purchased by Major League organizations or foreign professional leagues during the season.

"We are proud to be able to offer players such an outstanding showcase for their talents," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "Long Island has long been a top choice for veteran players to pick as their chosen destination, in part because we receive a tremendous amount of attention from Major League organizations, as well as leagues looking to sign top talent for their clubs overseas, in winter ball and for international play. In short, if you are a free agent player looking to gain the most possible exposure to achieve your goals, Long Island is a very smart choice to make."

The Ducks led the Atlantic League with 10 player whose contracts were purchased during the 2024 season and promoted to MLB or foreign organizations, including:

* RHP Raynel Espinal - Rieleros de Aguascalientes (Mexican League) * RHP Chris Ellis - Arizona Diamondbacks (AAA Reno) * RHP Dan Straily - Chicago Cubs (AAA Iowa) * RHP Tyler Zuber - Tampa Bay Rays (AAA Durham) * INF Rixon Wingrove - Minnesota Twins (A Fort Myers) * LHP Emilio Marquez - Pericos de Puebla (Mexican League) * RHP Matt Seelinger - Detroit Tigers (AA Erie) * OF Tyler Dearden - Minnesota Twins (A+ Cedar Rapids) * OF Jackie Bradley Jr. - New York Mets (AAA Syracuse) * C Chance Sisco - St. Louis Cardinals (AAA Memphis)

Just over two months after having his contract purchased, Zuber returned to the Major Leagues with Tampa Bay. He was one of seven Ducks alumni to play Major League Baseball in 2024. Others included right-handed pitchers Matt Carasiti (Colorado Rockies), Michael Tonkin (New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and New York Mets), and Jose Cuas (Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays); as well as left-handed pitchers Brady Feigl (Pittsburgh Pirates), Rob Zastryzny (Milwaukee Brewers) and Rich Hill (Boston Red Sox).

The Ducks recently completed their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2024, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

