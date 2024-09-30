York Revolution Awarded Atlantic League's Ray Cipperly Award for Grounds Operations Excellence

September 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

WellSpan Park, home of the York Revolution

(York, PA) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced today that the York Revolution has earned the league's Ray Cipperly Award for Grounds Operations Excellence. This award is named after longtime Somerset Patriot Head Groundskeeper Ray Cipperly, who passed away in 2015. The award is voted on by all members of the league and is awarded to the club that consistently provides a superior playing environment.

Credit for this award goes to the Director of Grounds and Field Operations, Chris Carbaugh. Carbaugh supervised the installation of a new playing surface in December 2023 that was conducted by Hummer Turfgrass Systems, Inc., of Manheim, PA. This new field installation provided WellSpan Park with a new surface of Kentucky bluegrass in the first replacement of the field since construction of the facility in 2007.

Once installed, Carbaugh worked to develop and cultivate the new grass into the award-winning playing surface. Throughout the season, Carbaugh worked with managers, umpires and players, gathering feedback and making improvements to constantly monitor and improve playability. Despite frequent weekend rain in the 2024 season, York lost only 2 openings to rainouts out of 63 games.

In addition to Carbaugh's expertise, sharing the responsibility and credit for this award are Colin Smith, Assistant Groundskeeper, and Evan McCrea, Grounds Intern.

The Ray Cipperly Award was last awarded in the Atlantic League in 2021 to York and Carbaugh.

