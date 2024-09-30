Atlantic League Announces 2024 Postseason Awards

September 30, 2024







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced its 2024 postseason administrative awards.

Joe Klein Executive of the Year

(Presented to the person(s) who have made outstanding contributions to the club/league through continued operating excellence)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Executive Team of David Blenckstone, Chuck Domino, and Mary Nixon

The Flying Boxcars management team oversaw the design, construction and opening of Meritus Park and brought professional baseball back to Hagerstown after a lengthy absence. The ballpark serves as the centerpiece of Hagerstown's downtown economic revitalization and has become an instant staple in the Hub City. The management team, led by General Manager David Blenckstone and assisted by consultants Chuck Domino and Mary Nixon, built a front office team and served as exemplary leaders in the community. Under their leadership, the Flying Boxcars drew several crowds of over 4,000, and finished fourth in the league in attendance, despite losing early dates to a soft opening which began the season.

Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence

(The club that demonstrates extraordinary promotional impact throughout the entire ALPB season)

Lancaster Stormers

The Lancaster Stormers achieved season-long promotional excellence, capped by attracting the Atlantic League's largest-ever crowd of 8,636 for their home game with Staten Island on June 27.

Each night of the week had a promotion built into the calendar, such as the A & E Audiology Silver Stormers Tuesdays, the AAA Central Penn Wet Nose Wednesday, Military Thursdays, WellSpan Health Fun Fridays, Penn Medicine/LGH Fireworks Saturdays and Penn State Health "Superhero" Sundays, featuring kid-designed jerseys and children "superheroes."

Promotion of the Year

(Team event of unique impact; an original or imaginative recreation of an event likely to be imitated)

Gastonia Baseball Club

The Gastonia Baseball Club created "What If" homestands to decide the permanent team name for 2025 and beyond. The club hosted seven unique three game homestands, with Gastonia repping new names and uniforms for each.

The names tested included:

Gastonia Gastronauts (May 14 - May 19)

Gastonia Bolognia (June 4 - June 9)

Gastonia Galactic Dinos (July 26 - July 28)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers (August 2 - August 4)

Gastonia Zombees (August 16 - August 18)

Gastonia Garden Gnomes (August 23 - August 25)

Gastonia Yarniaks (August 30 - September 2)

In addition to the Gastonia fan engagement achieved around the community throughout the promotion, the team experienced success on the field. The Club went 24-4 while wearing the alternate uniforms, recording three come-from-behind walk-off wins.

Mascot of the Year

(The club character with exceptional value to the team, its community and/or fan marketing efforts)

Mighty Lex, Lexington Legends

The Lexington legends resurrected Mighty Lex," its energetic and beloved mascot, to universal acclaim. Might Lex has attracted exceptional fan engagement and community involvement. Beyond his playful antics at every home game, Mighty Lex frequently visits hospitals, schools, charity events, and local businesses, creating joy and excitement wherever he goes. His connection with fans of all ages and his dedication to supporting local causes have made him a valued symbol of the Legends.

Ballpark of the Year

(The ALPB venue exemplifying the values of customer service, cleanliness, and overall hospitality and ambience)

Meritus Park, Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars teamed with Meritus Health to open Meritus Park, the newest ballpark in the Atlantic League. Meritus Park is utilized year-round, having already hosted several key events, including a Joe Nichols concert, corporate events and a welcome back party for Hagerstown's Olympic medalist, Aaron Brooks. Later this year, the park is set to be used for community events including "Boxtoberfest" and a Halloween trick-or-treat event.

The park boasts state of the art electronic equipment, a Daktronics video board and a fan favorite light up model of a Flying Boxcar in right field while drawing attention to Meritus Health community healthcare and wellness services.

"Meritus Park, which opened its doors in May, serves as a model for minor league baseball. The park boasts a 360 degree concourse and two outfield bar areas that make it perfect for baseball and non-baseball events. There is no bad seat in the house, as you will always find yourself close to the action and amenities," said Boxcars principal owner Blackie Bowen.

Ray Cipperly Grounds Operations Excellence

(Club groundskeeper and crew which consistently provides a superior playing surface and game operations environment)

York Revolution

The 2024 season marks the second time that Chris Carbaugh and the York Revolution have won the Ray Cipperly Award. Carbaugh has served as the Director of Grounds and Field Operations for York since 2019. Carbaugh and his operations crew managed the replacement of the Revolution's natural turf surface for the 2024 season. In addition to Revolution baseball, WellSpan Park's field is the home of Penn State York baseball, and hosts over 100 high school and youth games played on its surface each year. Carbaugh's high standards create the top playing surface in the league while consistently featuring special logo and cut-in treatments to mark holidays and Revolution special events.

Outstanding Community Service Award

(Team that consistently cultivates goodwill throughout its community)

High Point Rockers

The High Point Rockers and the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation were recognized for their outstanding community service during the 2024 season. The Rockers raised over $10,000 for the Coy Williard Dugout Fund, named in honor of the Rockers late board chair, which provides opportunities for youth baseball in the community. The Rockers' Strikeout Cancer Night on June 28 allowed the Downtown Stadium Foundation to present a gift of over $43,000 to the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Hayworth Cancer Center to benefit the LoveLine fund, a philanthropic fund through the High Point Regional Health Foundation to benefit cancer patients at Hayworth Canccer Center, now part of Levine Cancer, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. In addition, the Rockers and their front office staff hosted the Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game to benefit local police and fire department charities, participated in the Adopt-A-Street Clean program and volunteered at numerous food pantries while also hosting special nights that canned food donations for those in need.

Outstanding Clubhouse Service Award

(Club that consistently meets and exceeds league clubhouse and umpire dressing room guidelines for cleanliness, and service)

Long Island Ducks

The Ducks Clubhouse Manager Emil Coccaro and his staff consistently provided welcoming services and assistance to home and visiting clubs and game day umpires. The Levittown, N.Y. resident, a 19-year veteran of the team, has overseen the clubhouse operations of two Atlantic League All-Star Games and eight Atlantic League Championship Series held at the Ducks home ballpark during his time with the team. Emil was joined by Assistant Clubhouse Manager Harrison Finnerty, Clubhouse Assistant Brendan Cooper and other game day staffers.

Player Transfer Award

(Awarded to the club with the most player contract transfers, a key objective of the ALPB)

Long Island Ducks

The Atlantic League transferred 60 player contracts to Major League Baseball affiliates and international professional leagues, including teams in Mexico, Korea and Taiwan. Long Island led all clubs with 10 player contract transfers in 2024. For the third consecutive year a former Ducks player reached the Major Leagues as RHP Tyler Zuber (Tampa Bay in 2024) followed RHP Brett Kennedy (Cincinnati) in 2023 and SS Deven Marrero (New York Mets) in 2022.

Special Recognition Achievement Award

(Individual meriting special attention due to innovative or career achievement)

Stan Cliburn, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn achieved a rare benchmark when he earned his 2,000th professional career managerial win on Saturday, July 27. He currently sits 14th all-time in minor league history. His managing career began in 1988 with the Watertown Pirates in Low-A. He spent 12 seasons managing in the Pirates, Rangers Organization, and Independent Texas-Louisiana League. Cliburn was then hired to manage single-A Quad City, before being promoted to Double-A in 2001 for the Twins Organization. Cliburn has managed future Hall of Famers Joe Mauer and David Ortiz as well as future big leaguers Justin Morneau, Michael Cuddyer and others. For the five seasons with New Britain, Stan teamed with twin brother Stu who served as his pitching coach. Stan has managed from Class A through Class AAA and has spent the last six seasons in Southern Maryland. His clubs have made made postseason appearances in three of those seasons including an 83 win season in 2022. He has 2,015 all-time wins and is still going strong.

