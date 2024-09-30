Ducks Unveil 25th Anniversary Logo

September 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks 25th anniversary logo

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks 25th anniversary logo(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today unveiled their official 25th Anniversary logo, which will be featured on team merchandise, marketing and promotional platforms leading up to and throughout 2025.

"The 2025 season will be a special one for our fans, players, coaches and staff," said Ducks General Manager Sean Smith. "We are excited to begin planning for this historic campaign and look forward to celebrating with everyone."

The team's 25th Anniversary logo (pictured above) features the famous Duck Head logo amidst the words "25th Anniversary", which are silver-colored to celebrate the team's silver anniversary. It is also flanked by the team's name and "Est. 2000", marking the team's inaugural season of play on Long Island. Also included are four white stars in honor of the team's four Atlantic League championships (2004, 2012, 2013, 2019). The logo's circular outline and core features the Ducks traditional green coloring, while the middle ring of the logo features the team's traditional orange coloring. The Ducks official 25th Anniversary logo was created by SKYE Design Studios.

Long Island will become the first team in Atlantic League of Professional Baseball history to play 25 seasons in the ALPB. Thus far, the team has welcomed a league record 9,187,263 fans through the gates of Fairfield Properties Ballpark, an average of 5,475 fans per game (91% capacity). The Ducks have led the Atlantic League in attendance 18 times and have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons. In addition, the Ducks have hosted a league record 713 sold out crowds all-time.

On the field, the Ducks have reached the postseason 16 times and have posted a winning record 19 times, including nine of the past 10 seasons. Long Island has won eight division championships, including a record five consecutive titles from 2016-2021, and four Atlantic League championships, tied for the most among active ALPB franchises. The Ducks 1,687 regular season wins are the most in Atlantic League history.

The Ducks will announce plans to celebrate their 25th Anniversary and the 2025 Atlantic League schedule at a later date. Stay tuned to LIDucks.com and the team's official social media platforms for further details. Season ticket plans are now available for the 25th Anniversary season. For more information, please CLICK HERE or call (631) 940-3825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.