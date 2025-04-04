Ducks Sign MLB Vet Mark Mathias

April 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Mark Mathias. He begins his first season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball.

"Mark brings a tremendous amount of versatility to our team, having played every infield and outfield position," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to add his experience and leadership to our clubhouse."

Mathias spent three seasons at the Major League level, including time with the Milwaukee Brewers (2020, 2022), Texas Rangers (2022), Pittsburgh Pirates (2023) and San Francisco Giants (2023). In 73 MLB games, he compiled a .246 batting average with six home runs, 30 RBIs, 21 runs, 44 hits, eight doubles, seven stolen bases, 19 walks and a .708 OPS. He made his Major League debut on August 4, 2020, against the Chicago White Sox and hit his first big league home run on June 11, 2022, off Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin.

The California native played the first five seasons of his professional career in the Cleveland Indians organization, peaking at Triple-A. He was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in both 2016 and 2018 while also earning Carolina League Post-Season All-Star honors in 2016 with High-A Lynchburg. In his minor league career, the 30-year-old has accrued a .267 batting average, 41 homers, 264 RBIs, 306 runs, 525 hits, 138 doubles, 11 triples, 59 steals, 268 walks, a .364 on-base percentage and a .775 OPS in 563 games. Mathias was originally selected by the Indians in the third round of the 2015 amateur draft from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2025

