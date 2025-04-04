Lancaster Stormers Announce Annual Fan Fest at Penn Medicine Park

The Lancaster Stormers are thrilled to invite fans to their annual Fan Fest on Saturday, April 19th, at Penn Medicine Park. Gates will open at 12:00 PM, with a free Spring Training game against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars beginning at 1:00 PM. Admission to this family-friendly event is free.

Event Highlights:

- 7am - 10:30am Community Yard Sale: Join us for a huge Community Yard Sale at Penn Medicine Park and discover incredible deals on clothing, home goods, furniture, collectibles, toys, and more! A Goodwill Donation Truck will be on-site to collect any unsold items!

- 10:30am - 1pm Polar Bear Plunge Dunk Tank: Create your team and join thousands of plungers around the state in making a splash to support more than 15,000 Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes around the state.

- 12:00pm - Solvit Academy Children's Business Fair: Visit the booths of young entrepreneurs in this one-day market that allows children to showcase their very own businesses!

- 2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a complimentary 2025 magnet schedule, courtesy of Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster.

- Donate Life Registration: Sign up at the Donate Life table with Penn Medicine to become an organ donor and receive two free Stormers tickets as a token of appreciation.

- Team Autographs: Meet your favorite Stormers players and collect autographs before the game, presented by Domino's.

- On-Field Activities: Families are invited to play catch on the field before the game, and kids can run the bases after the game, both courtesy of Domino's.

- Kreider Farms Kids Park: Children can enjoy free access to the Kids Park throughout the event.

- Special Ticket Deals: Take advantage of exclusive offers on tickets, including opportunities to select seats for season tickets or partial plans.

Fan Fest offers a unique opportunity for fans to engage with the team, enjoy a day full of activities, and gear up for the upcoming season. Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to the Stormers community, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, please visit the Lancaster Stormers' official website at https://www.lancasterstormers.com/ballpark-events/fan-fest/ or contact the team at (717) 509-4487.

