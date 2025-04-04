Gastonia Welcomes Back De La Rosa, Davidson & Horvath for 2025

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers have signed OF Eric De La Rosa, INF Braxton Davidson and LHP Nick Horvath for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Friday.

Gastonia welcomes back three members of the 2024 Baseball Club, with De La Rosa and Davidson also being with the team in 2023.

De La Rosa was drafted by the Tigers in 2018 out of Grossmont College in California. The outfielder spent six years in Detroit's system, reaching as high as Double-A Erie.

The Lemon Grove, California, native has played the fourth most games in Gastonia's franchise history (171) and has the fifth most stolen bases (55).

De La Rosa played 109 games for the Club last season, stealing 36 bags and hitting 14 home runs.

Another returner who's been with Gastonia since 2023 is Davidson, a 2014 first-round draft pick by the Braves. The lefty slugger was in the Braves organization for five years before beginning to play independent ball in 2020.

Davidson wreaked havoc for Gastonia in 2023, slashing .267/.418/.609, which equals a 1.027 OPS. In 89 games, the lefty hit 25 homers and walked 69 times. He ranks fourth in franchise history with 83 walks.

The Asheville native played just 26 games for the Club in 2024, battling through injuries.

Horvath is returning from the 2024 season, after getting dealt to Gastonia by Charleston in June. The lefty reliever was drafted by the Orioles in 2018 out of the University of Florida.

Horvath spent the 2023 season with the Angels organization, reaching High-A Tri-City.

The Jupiter, Florida, native turned his 2024 season around after being traded to Gastonia, posting a 7-0 record to go along with a 3.29 ERA in 28 outings.

Horvath was awarded Atlantic League Co-Pitcher of the Month of July. He made 10 appearances for the Baseball Club in July, allowing just one run on three hits in 15.2 innings. The southpaw walked five batters and struck out 18 in the month, posting a 1-0 record. Horvath's 0.57 ERA was the lowest for all Gastonia pitchers, and opponents hit just .064 against him in that span.

With the addition of these three returners, the Ghost Peppers have now signed a dozen players for 2025.

The players who have signed so far are:

RHP Jimmie Sherfy

RHP Parker Kruglewicz

RHP Ryne Inman

RHP Matt Hartman

LHP Nick Horvath

C Gavin Stupienski

C Luis Aviles

INF Jake Hoover

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

INF Braxton Davidson

OF Eric De La Rosa

The team will aim to announce a player signing every Friday for the remainder of the offseason.

***

Gastonia Ghost Peppers begins its second season of operations with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment - a sports ownership group with professional teams operating in the U.S. and the fifth season for the franchise at CaroMont Health Park in the FUSE District of Gastonia. The Ghost Peppers have made the ALPB Playoffs for three consecutive seasons, setting the league record for highest win percentage in a three-year span (.651 from 2022-2024.)

In their inaugural season, the Ghost Peppers had seven players with contracts purchased by other leagues, whether that be MLB-affiliated clubs or leagues outside the country. They also had two former players make their MLB debuts in 2024 - Spencer Bivens (Tigers) and Bryan Sammons (2024.) Bivens is on the Giants' 26-man roster in 2025. J.C. Escarra, who played for Gastonia in 2023, is currently on the Yankees' 26-man roster.

The Ghost Peppers open the 2025 season on Friday, April 25 against the York Revolution. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Single game tickets are currently on sale. Contact the Ghost Peppers office at 980-415-2255, or visit www.ghostpeppersbaseball.com for more information.

