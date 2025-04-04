FerryHawks Bring Back World Series MVP for 2025 Season

April 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







STATEN ISLAND, NY - The Staten Island FerryHawks have re-signed four-time World Series champion and 2012 World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval for the 2024 season. The veteran slugger returns to Staten Island after an impressive campaign in which he ranked among the team leaders in nearly every offensive category.

A proven winner, Sandoval owns four World Series rings -three with the San Francisco Giants (2010, 2012, 2014) and another from his time with the Braves in 2021. He earned MVP honors in the 2012 Fall Classic after a historic three-homer performance in Game 1 against the Detroit Tigers.

At 37 years old, Sandoval showed no signs of slowing down in 2024, appearing in 120 of the team's 126 games while collecting 118 hits, 10 home runs, and 79 RBIs. His consistency and durability made him one of the FerryHawks' most reliable hitters, as he finished in the top five in nearly every major offensive category among his teammates.

Beyond his offensive production, Sandoval made headlines on the mound last season. On September 14, he delivered a stunning performance as the FerryHawks' starting pitcher against the Lancaster Stormers, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while earning the victory in a quality start - the first start of his storied career.

Sandoval remained active this offseason, competing in the Baseball United UAE Series this past February as a member of the Mid-East Falcons. He also reunited with the San Francisco Giants as a guest coach during Spring Training, continuing to share his baseball knowledge with the next generation.

With 1,279 career hits, 153 home runs, 639 RBIs, and a .278 batting average in the MLB, the man known as "Kung Fu Panda" brings not only a championship pedigree but also veteran leadership to the FerryHawks clubhouse. His return adds excitement to what promises to be a thrilling season in Staten Island.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.