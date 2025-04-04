FerryHawks Sign Banana Ball Star and Former Angels Prospect

STATEN ISLAND, NY - The Staten Island FerryHawks are bringing a new arm to the bullpen - and he's no stranger to the big stage or the bright lights of baseball's most entertaining tour. The team announced today the signing of left-handed pitcher Connor Higgins, a former Los Angeles Angels prospect who most recently captured hearts and headlines on the Banana Ball circuit.

Higgins, 28, was drafted by the Angels in the 30th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, working his way up through the minor league ranks to reach Triple-A before taking a detour into the world of Banana Ball. In 2023, he joined the Savannah Bananas, helping turn baseball upside-down with their high-energy, fast-paced version of the game. The following year, he suited up for the Bananas' rival team, the Party Animals, bringing his flair - and fastball - to over 50 cities, entertaining more than a million fans along the way.

In a twist of fate, Higgins has actually faced off against his new team before. During the 2023 Banana Ball Challenger Series, he took the mound at SIUH Community Park when the Savannah Bananas visited Staten Island for a packed house and a night to remember.

"Connor brings us a unique combination of professional experience and a dynamic personality," said FerryHawks manager, Mark Minicozzi. "He's battle-tested at the Triple-A level and has shown he can thrive in front of huge, energetic crowds. We're thrilled to have him join the Hawks."

"I've played in front of a lot of great crowds," Higgins said, "but pitching for the FerryHawks in the Big Apple -that's going to be special. I can't wait to get going."

With Higgins in the fold along with the return of Pablo Sandoval, the FerryHawks continue to build a roster full of character, talent, and entertainment value - on and off the field.

