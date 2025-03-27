Fan Fest 2025 - Meet the Ducks and See the New Field

Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team's annual Fan Fest will return to Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. Admission will be free of charge for all fans.

Fan Fest offers all the chance to see Long Island's hometown team as they prepare for their 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Catholic Health. The Ducks will play a spring training game beginning at 1:00 p.m. against the California Dogecoin. Fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to watch the Ducks take batting practice beginning at 10:30.

Following batting practice, Ducks players and coaches will head to the main concourse along the first base line for a team autograph session with all fans. This exclusive opportunity will take place from 11:30 to 11:45. Fans are limited to one autograph per player/coach to ensure all fans are able to meet as many Ducks as possible. Ducks team introductions will then take place on the field along the first base line at approximately 12:30.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy several fun activities along the main concourse. The Stony Brook Children's Hospital Fun Zone, featuring the Bounce House, DuckTail Slide and Obstacle Course inflatables, are all scheduled to be open and free of charge (weather permitting). The Waddle In Shop will be open for fans to stock up on new merchandise for the 2025 season, including apparel and novelties. Dina's Dynamics Face Painting will return for kids to get designs painted on their face free of charge. Party Mags will be making its Fan Fest debut and is a mobile video game arena, offering the latest video game consoles, crisp television screens, versatile tablets and state of the art virtual reality headsets.

Two exclusive events will also be taking place for select Ducks fans. Season ticket holders will be able to pick up their VIP ID cards at Customer Service, located on the main concourse next to the West Gate. During the 2025 season, these ID cards will allow season ticket holders access to the Duck Club restaurant and bar, receive a 10% discount at the Waddle In Shop and enjoy free admission at any other Atlantic League ballpark. Those interested in becoming a season ticket holder to enjoy the best savings and most benefits on Ducks tickets are encouraged to contact the ticket office at (631) 940-3825.

Members of the Ducks Kids Club, presented by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, are also invited to pick up select items included in their membership at Fan Fest. Annual Kids Club member gifts and ID cards can be obtained by visiting the Ticket Kiosk, located on the main concourse next to Customer Service. To sign your child up for the Kids Club, please call (631) 940-3825 ext. 118 or visit LIDucks.com.

The full Ducks spring training schedule and any additional information regarding Fan Fest will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to LIDucks.com for more info and to sign up for the team's e-mail newsletter.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

