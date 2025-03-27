Legends Bolster Front Office Staff Ahead of 2025 Season

March 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce their expanded front office staff ahead of the 2025 season, adding new faces while retaining key personnel. With these changes, the Legends continue to strengthen their commitment to enhancing fan experiences, deepening community engagement, and ensuring another exciting season at Legends Field.

New Faces Join the Legends

The Legends welcome several new full-time staff members, each bringing a unique skill set to the organization:

Morgan McEldowney is embarking on her first season with the Lexington Legends as the Director of Special Events and Promotions. A Lexington, Kentucky native, Morgan brings over five years of experience in event management and promotional marketing to the team. Morgan is excited to contribute to the community and enhance the fan experience at the ballpark.

Bethany Blair enters her first season as Content Creation Manager of the Lexington Legends, bringing four years of content experience to the team. Passionate about design and content, she believes that design is a tool that puts our everyday thoughts and creative forces together to form a cohesive brand and present personality into Lexington and its surrounding areas.

Will O'Bryan enters his second season with the Lexington Legends, building on a successful tenure that began as an operations intern and embarks on his first season as an Account Executive. Born and raised in the heart of the Bluegrass, he is deeply committed to creating experiences that resonate with fans and leave lasting memories.

Jackson Davis is entering his first year of working in professional baseball, and 5th year in sales. He is a former basketball player from Lexington, KY, having played collegiate basketball for both Butler University and Eastern Kentucky University. He is excited to be working with the Lexington Legends, given he has been attending games with his family since the inaugural season.

Wil Eads enters his first season as an Account Executive, bringing a strong educational background and valuable experience in the sports industry. Having previously worked with another independent professional baseball team, this marks his second role in the field, further deepening his experience in the game. Eads is passionate about creating an inclusive and engaging atmosphere, building strong relationships, and making a lasting impact both on and off the field.

Emma Retherford enters her second season as the Operations Assistant with the Lexington Legends, bringing a deep passion for baseball and fan engagement. Growing up around Collegiate Summer Leagues sparked her love for the game, and she now channels those memories into creating unforgettable experiences at the ballpark for families.

Executive Chef Jonathan Henderson from Lexington, KY. Attended the French Culinary Institute in New York, NY and graduated from Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, SC with an Advanced Culinary Arts and an Advanced Pastry Arts Degree. He has worked in the hospitality field for over 25 years spending most of his time apprenticing in New Orleans, LA, Charleston, SC, California and Kentucky. He is excited to be the new Executive Chef for the Lexington Legends baseball team in his hometown. He has a passion for great food, local products, teamwork and creating an experience for our guests.

Returning Staff Bring Experience and Leadership

Several familiar faces will return for the 2025 season, providing strong leadership and continuity in key areas of the organization:

Tim Mueller enters his second season with the Legends as their VP of Business Development and 29th in professional baseball. 'Mules' spent 17 of those years as the General Manager of the Single A affiliates of the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates. He brings his years of experience to help strengthen and create strong partnerships in the Bluegrass. He is a longtime Rotarian, a Paul Harris Fellow and member of the Lexington Rotary Club and he attends Southland Church. Mueller lives in Lexington with his dog Lags.

Mike Allison, VP of Baseball Experiences, is entering his 25th year in professional baseball. A native Lexingtonian who is passionate about creating lifelong memories at the ballpark. After working in every facet of the game, no job must be too big or too small when it comes to the fan experience.

Robby Drakeford enters his fourth season with the Lexington Legends and second season as the Ticket Operations Manager. Born and raised in Lexington, Robby understands the Legends' importance to Central Kentucky and strives to uphold that legacy for current and future generations.

Chris Pearl continues his 27th year in baseball, 9th season with the Lexington Legends. Currently the Director of Stadium Operations, his passion is to provide a safe, enjoyable atmosphere for all that come through the gates.

Marty Warrens is starting his second year here with the Lexington Legends as the Stadium Operations Manager. He has over 45 years of experience with plumbing, heating, cooling, electrical, maintenance work, etc. After 55 years Marty feels that he has finally landed his dream job and states that it is not a job, but it is home.

Jacob Penny is in his third season as the IT Administrator & Press Box Communications Director with Lexington Legends. A native of Lexington and a lifelong Legends fan, he is dedicated to bringing his passion and creativity to helping make lifelong memories to families visiting Legends Field this season.

Teddy Ingraham is the Director of Operations for Professional Sports Catering with the Lexington Legends. Originally from the Bluegrass State, he is excited to be home and is entering his second season with the club. Teddy has been in the sports food and beverage industry since 2013 and is entering his fifth season with PSC after spending 3 years in New York prior to moving to Lexington.

Heather Lowder is starting her 9th season with the Lexington Legends. She started off as a part time, seasonal employee. She has worked in the Stache Shop, in the concession stands, helped with management in the food and beverage department, and the front office staff. Heather is now a full-time employee doing multiple jobs that include AR/AP, payroll, and onsite HR.

Mikey Reynolds enters his second season as the hitting coach and first as the director of player operations for the Lexington Legends, entering his second season with the team and his first in this leadership role. Prior to this, Mikey served as a player/coach for the Legends in 2024, following a distinguished 10-year professional playing career.

Alan Stein, Chairman Emeritus, our founder and member of our ownership group, is back from retirement to serve the Legends as a "Senior" advisor. As a long-time successful operator and a national baseball executive of the year, his experience, advice and connections have been invaluable as we build the club back to its former glory days. And NO ONE has more passion and love for the history of the Lexington Legends.

Justin Ferrarella enters his third season as General Manager of the Lexington Legends, bringing 11 years of experience in independent professional baseball. Passionate about providing family-friendly entertainment, he is dedicated to strengthening the team's connection with the Lexington community and fostering relationships with local businesses. With a focus on growth and creating memorable experiences, Ferrarella strives to make the Legends more than just a baseball team-an organization that brings people together and adds value to the community.

"With 2025 marking our 25th anniversary season, presented by Lexington Clinic, it's an exciting time for the Legends," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Our new additions bring fresh energy and ideas, while our returning staff continue to provide the experience and leadership that make Legends baseball special. Together, we are committed to making this season one of our best yet." As the Legends prepare for an exciting year, fans can look forward to thrilling baseball action, new promotions, and continued engagement with the Lexington community.

The Lexington Legends and Temerity Baseball remain dedicated to professional baseball in Lexington, ensuring that the city continues to be a hub for high-quality baseball entertainment. Their commitment extends beyond the field, fostering a strong connection with the community and enhancing the overall fan experience. Additionally, the Legends are dedicated to providing premier professional baseball and great value entertainment, ensuring fans of all ages enjoy an unforgettable experience at Legends Field.

The Lexington Legends' first home game of the season, Opening Night, is on April 25 versus the Charleston Dirty Birds at 7:00 PM at Legends Field. You can view the Legends' packed 2025 schedule and check out single-game tickets at www.lexingtonlegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 27, 2025

Legends Bolster Front Office Staff Ahead of 2025 Season - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.