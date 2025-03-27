Boxcars Add Four to 2025 Roster

Hagerstown, MD - The Flying Boxcars added three more players to their 2025 roster, including two returners.

C Joe DeLuca

DeLuca, a solid presence behind the plate, has also made a name for himself as an exceptional hitter. Last season, with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League, he launched 15 homers, 18 doubles, and batted in 56 runs through 91 games. He would also record two home runs and 8 RBIs off three extra base hits in 11 games with the Long Island Ducks to close the year.

DeLuca brings plenty of ALPB experience to the roster, having made several stops in Southern Maryland, as well as appearing for the Ducks last season. In 2022, DeLuca also made appearances at the A and AAA level for the Cincinnati Reds.

RHP Domenic Picone

Domenic Picone, a standout at St. Joseph's, made his pro debut last season with the Flying Boxcars. After a stellar first showing, Picone was added to the starting rotation. He appeared in nine games, starting eight, and struck out 32 batters through 40 innings pitched.

Picone will return to Hagerstown for his second professional season.

INF Dilan Rosario

Dilan Rosario returns to Hagerstown after appearing in 11 games for the Boxcars in 2024. Rosario was a solid addition defensively at the shortstop position. He also registered two extra base hits and batted in five runs through his 11 appearances.

Prior to Hagerstown, Rosario was a member of the Giants organization, after being drafted as an 18 year old in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft. Rosario spent the majority of his time with A San Jose, and would reach the AAA level in 2023 with the Sacramento River Cats.

INF Chris Kwitzer

Chris Kwitzer, a Buffalo native, began his indy ball career after playing collegiately at the University of Buffalo. He spent his last three seasons in the Frontier League, with the New York Boulders, being named to the 2023 All-Star Team and 2024 All-Star Reserve Team.

In 2023, Kwitzer batted .301 for the second consecutive season over 95 games. He was successful in 21 of 23 stolen bases attempts enroute to earning his first All-Star selection. In 2024, he batted .271 with 14 home runs and 62 runs batted in.

Kwitzer also notably made appearances for the Spanish National team at the 2023 and 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers, as well as for the Party Animals.

