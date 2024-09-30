Lancaster Stormers Win Atlantic League's Promotional Excellence Award

The Lancaster Stormers have been named the 2024 winners of the Atlantic League's Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence; it was announced today by league officials.

This award is named after 20-year baseball executive Ken Shepard, who served as the general manager of the Bridgeport Bluefish at the time of his death from cancer in 2014.

Particularly cited by league officials was the Stadium Showcase which drew a league record 8,636 for a regular season game on Thursday, June 27.

The rest was in tribute to the ongoing promotional efforts of the Stormers, which operate on a three-fold basis to involve the community.

Each night of the week had a regular promotion built into the calendar, such as the A & E Audiology Silver Stormers Tuesdays, the AAA Central Penn Wet Nose Wednesdays, Military Thursdays presented Rhoads Energy, WellSpan Health Fun Fridays, Penn Medicine/LGH Fireworks Saturdays and Penn State Health "Superhero" Sundays with kid-designed jerseys and a child "superhero" who is battling an illness being honored.

The award also recognizes the variety of individual themed nights that took place throughout the season. The Stormers hosted School Spirit Nights presented by Saint Joseph's University, for many Lancaster County Districts, youth sports were celebrated, and Lebanon County even had its own weekend with the Stormers renamed the Ironmasters.

Themed nights included Christmas and Halloween festivities, alongside performances by special guests like Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act and Steve Max, the Simon Sez master.

Fans were treated to a laser light show on Harry Potter Night, and one night there was even a helicopter that dropped beef sticks from Seltzer's Meats on to the field, offering a new twist on the traditional candy drop. Additionally, attendees could procure passes to Hershey Park and Dutch Wonderland on select evenings, adding extra excitement to an already action-packed season!

Promotions within the game itself are the third component of a successful season. Everything from the Gochnauer Appliances game show promotions to giving out Nothing Bundt Cakes vouchers on bunt singles, made a night at Clipper Magazine Stadium a memory-producing event for all ages.

"We appreciate the recognition from our peers on the Shepard award, said Stormers president and general manager Mike Reynolds. "We have a talented group of employees who work hard to create great promotions. And we are fortunate to have our fans who are engaged nightly in these promotions."

