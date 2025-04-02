Mike Loree Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

April 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former pitcher Mike Loree has been chosen as the 22nd member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Loree spent two seasons with the Ducks in 2011 and 2012. He compiled a 19-12 record with a 3.33 ERA, one complete game and 220 strikeouts to 54 walks over 227.0 innings of work. His 2011 season was arguably the greatest ever by a Ducks pitcher, as he won the pitching Triple Crown with Atlantic League leading totals in wins (14), ERA (1.98) and strikeouts (131). The New Jersey native is the only Ducks pitcher and one of only two pitchers in league history to accomplish the feat (Jim Magrane, Somerset, 2009). He also set a franchise single game record with 14 strikeouts on September 15, 2011, at Southern Maryland.

The now-40-year-old earned an Atlantic League All-Star Game selection in 2011 and was named a First Team Post-Season All-Star. In the 2011 playoffs, he went 2-0 with a 1.11 ERA in three starts, including a 10-strikeout performance in Game One of the Atlantic League Championship Series vs. York. The righty's contract was purchased in 2012 by the Lamigo Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League, and he went on to spend 11 seasons in Taiwan where he amassed a 102-72 record with a 3.31 ERA and 1,276 strikeouts. Loree currently resides with his family in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is the Foreign Player Scout for the Fubon Guardians in Taiwan, has been investing in real estate since 2018 and coaches his children's Little League baseball and softball teams.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, '21) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, '07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, '09-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, '21)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher Rich Hill (2015)

Utility Ray Navarrete (2006-13) Pitcher Michael Tonkin (2019, '21)

Reserve Hector Sanchez (2019, '21, '23) Pitcher Mike Loree (2011-12)

Reserve Pitcher

Reserve Manager

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

