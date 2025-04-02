Spring Showcase at Penn Medicine Park April 12th, 11am-6pm

April 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Get ready for a day filled with adventure, excitement, and unforgettable memories! On April 12th from 11am to 6pm, join us for a family-friendly event that promises fun for all ages. Bring your loved ones to Penn Medicine Park for a day packed with thrilling activities, including:

- Bouncy Castles to jump, bounce, and giggle the day away

- A FREE visit to Kreider Farms' Kids Park

- Fun mascots roaming around, including the one and only Cylo!

- Entertainment and friendly faces from over 30 local businesses offering family- friendly activities, services, and exclusive deals

- The perfect opportunity to meet new people and discover amazing family- focused businesses from across the region

Whether you're looking for new ways to spend time together, or simply want to have a blast, this event has something for everyone. Bounce, play, and explore as you enjoy fantastic activities, interact with friendly vendors, and make lasting memories with your family and friends.

Best of all, this event is FREE to attend!

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day. Mark your calendars!

Check out all participating vendors: https://pennmedicinepark.com/events/lancaster- spring-showcase/

