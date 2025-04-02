Boxcars, Xfinity, Unveil Boxcar Bookworms Program

April 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Today, the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars announced a partnership with Xfinity from Comcast to launch the team's first ever Boxcars summer reading program for the 2025 season.

The Boxcars Bookworm program is geared towards youth in Washington County and surrounding areas, promoting the continuation of learning throughout the summer months. The Boxcars are proud to partner on this initiative with Xfinity, one of the team's sponsors with a shared mission to help youth in the community thrive.

"We are thrilled to partner with Xfinity on the Boxcars Bookworms program this summer, which will promote reading and learning skills for students across the region, with the fun reward of getting the chance to come to a Flying Boxcars baseball game," said Flying Boxcars community relations coordinator, Maggie Piazza. "We are looking forward to the launch of the program and hope to grow it each year."

To sign up for the program, participants must first fill out the required information at Flyingboxcars.com and print out their Boxcars Bookworm Bookmark. Youth can earn tickets by documenting up to three books they read throughout summer. Fill out the bookmark as you progress on your reading journey, and bring it to the Flying Boxcar's ticket office on the selected dates below to redeem your tickets (one kid ticket and one parent ticket). This year's Boxcar Bookworm game dates are:

Tuesday, June 24

Tuesday, July 29

Tuesday, August 26

Youth who complete all three reading dates can bring their tickets to the Xfinity booth on August 26th to earn a prize.

"We love being a part of the Hagerstown community and are proud to partner with the Flying Boxcars on this exciting program to help promote reading and learning for youth across Washington County," said Thaddeus Lee, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Comcast's Beltway Region. "Our Xfinity brand is all about connecting people to what they love, which for many is reading. And we have a shared mission to provide the tools and skills to help our youth thrive, so this is a natural partnership that we look forward to building upon."

Comcast recently announced an expansion of its state-of-the-art network to more than 50,000 homes and businesses in the Hagerstown area. Throughout the region, Comcast provides Internet, mobile, and entertainment from Xfinity  to residents, and connectivity, networking, cybersecurity, mobile, and managed solutions from Comcast Business to businesses.

