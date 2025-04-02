Brennan Added to Rotation

April 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Right-hander starting pitcher Tim Brennan has been signed to a contract for the 2025 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

He becomes the 20th player under contract for the upcoming campaign, which will begin at Long Island on Friday, April 25.

Brennan, 28, compiled a 20-9 record and 2.83 ERA over three seasons for the St.

Joseph's Hawks before being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft by the Texas Rangers.

The Philadelphia native spent six years with the Rangers minor league system, reaching Class AAA Round Rock in 2024. Brennan was an 11-game winner at the Class A level in 2019 and went 6-3 for Class AA Frisco in 2022.

Overall, the right-hander was 19-16 with a 3.87 ERA in 67 games, of which 52 were starts. He walked only 65 batters in 272.1 innings.

"Tim will start for us," said Peeples. "He is a guy who will throw strikes and eat up some innings."

The Stormers will open the home portion of their schedule at Penn Medicine Park on Friday, May 2 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

