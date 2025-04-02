Lexington Legends 2025 Fan Fest April 12th
April 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
WHAT: Lexington Legends 2025 Fan Fest
WHEN: Saturday, April 12th, 2025; 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
WHERE: Legends Field - 207 Legends Lane, Lexington, KY 40505
NOTE: The Lexington Legends are kicking off their 25th Anniversary Season presented by Lexington Clinic with a Legendary Fan Fest. Admission is free. Team will be taking batting practice, as well as having a Hitting Contest. Players and coaches will be available for interviews and questions. Fans will be able to win Legendary prizes. Fun atmosphere including inflatables, balloon artists, and face painters along with a live DJ, with food and drink specials available in the 1st Base Concourse Concessions and Lexington Brewing and Distilling Co. Taproom.
