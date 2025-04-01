Heroes of the Game Returns for 2025 Season

April 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in partnership with Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Legislator Nick Caracappa and the Suffolk County Veterans Service Agency, announced the return of the Heroes of the Game program for the 2025 season to honor local veterans and active-duty personnel.

Up to two "Heroes of the Game" will be selected during all home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Each will be honored with an in-game tribute for their selfless and courageous service. In addition, each hero will receive 10 complimentary tickets to the game for their friends and family.

"The Ducks are pleased to be able to continue this terrific program," said Long Island Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff. "The feedback we received from fans, veterans, sponsors and the community has been tremendously positive, and we're looking forward to another great season saluting those we owe so much to."

"This program gives our residents of all ages the chance to recognize our local heroes who made countless sacrifices for our country in a family-friendly environment," said Romaine. "With Suffolk County being home to the largest veteran population in New York State, we honored more than 100 veterans last season, and we look forward to publicly recognizing even more in 2025."

"Suffolk County's partnership with the Long Island Ducks in honoring our local veterans is the absolute best salute to service in the game. With over 100,000 veterans calling Suffolk County home, what better way to celebrate America's Greatest Heroes than paying tribute to them during Americas Greatest Pastime," said Legislator Nick Caracappa. "As a community, we come together as one to show our Love of Country and our Love of the Game. Thank you to all those who have served and are currently serving. God Bless our Veterans, our Troops and God Bless the United States of America."

Since 2015, the Long Island Ducks and Suffolk County Government have proudly honored nearly 1,000 local veterans and military personnel. Suffolk County is home to nearly 100,000 veterans, the largest amount in New York State.

Veterans and active-duty personnel can register to be recognized as one of the "Heroes of the Game" at suffolkcountyny.gov/heroes, by contacting HeroesGame@suffolkcountyny.gov, calling 631-853-VETS or.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

