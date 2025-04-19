Troy Holowchuk with An Unreal Game

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Troy Holowchuk was a BRICK WALL tonight!

55 Saves and a W

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.