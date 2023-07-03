Trio of Goldeyes Selected as All-Stars

July 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The American Association announced Monday that Winnipeg Goldeyes right fielder Max Murphy was chosen as a starter for the West Division squad at the league's upcoming All-Star Game. Reliever Samuel Adames and rookie third baseman Dayson Croes were named to the pitching staff and reserve roster respectively.

Murphy has chosen to forego participation in the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby so that he may rest a nagging injury that has affected him in recent weeks. The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native is among the league leaders in home runs (14) and runs batted in (44). The league's Player of the Year in 2022, Murphy hit .308 while leading the league with 31 home runs, 97 runs batted in, and 242 total bases. He finished among the league leaders in runs (76), hits (124), and slugging percentage (.600). A right-handed hitter and fielder, Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois). He earned All-Star accolades twice during his time with the Twins and earned a Minor League Baseball Gold Glove award in 2017. The 30-year-old reached the Triple-A level with the Diamondbacks in 2019.

Adames (pronounced ah-DAH-mes) has appeared in 20 games this season - all in relief. He leads the Goldeyes' staff with a 2.05 earned run average and five saves. He's allowed only six extra-base hits in 22 innings of work. Acquired via trade from the Québec Capitales in February, Adames appeared in 37 games for the Frontier League champions in 2022, compiling 5-5 win-loss record with 12 saves and a 2.52 ERA. The native of Azua, Dominican Republic was originally signed by the Kansas City Royals in 2014 and pitched for two seasons with their Dominican Summer League affiliate. The 28-year-old has also played professionally in Japan, Mexico, and Colombia.

Croes (pronounced KROOZ) leads the team with a .357 batting average and 65 hits. The native of Noord, Aruba is second on the club with nine doubles and 32 RBIs. He has struck out just 14 times in 205 plate appearances. From May 14 to June 13, Croes hit safely in 25 consecutive games - the longest streak in the 12-team league this season. The 23-year-old played three seasons at Quincy University (Quincy, Illinois) batting .388 with 20 home runs and 120 RBIs in 119 career games.

The Milwaukee Milkmen will host this year's All-Star Game in Franklin, Wisconsin July 18. Players were chosen by representatives of each club.

The Goldeyes are in Sioux City, Iowa where they will open a three-game series against the Explorers at Lewis & Clark Park this evening at 7:05. Marc-André Habeck (1-1, 4.45 ERA) is expected to start for Winnipeg with fellow right-hander Trenton Toplikar (1-1, 4.29 ERA) getting the call for Sioux City. All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca with Doug Greenwald on air with the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg returns home Friday, July 7 when the Milkmen visit Shaw Park.

For information on season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.