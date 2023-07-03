Anderson, Devine Selected as 2023 All-Stars; Panas Part of 'Last Man In' Vote

LINCOLN, Nebraska - OF Nick Anderson and INF Drew Devine have been voted as All-Stars in the upcoming 2023 All-Star Game in Milwaukee, the league has announced. OF Connor Panas has also been named as one of six players who will participate in the fan-voted 'Last Man In' this week.

Anderson will be one of the West Division's starting outfielders, while Devine will start at shortstop.

Anderson has been one of the most consistent players in the league thus far, hitting .270 with 12 homers (tied for 4th) and 36 RBIs. Anderson owns a .977 OPS in 45 games and has started all 45 in centerfield for the 'Dogs. He also sits 2nd in the league with 42 walks.

"It's a great honor to be selected for the All-Star Game," Anderson said. "I'm always striving to get better and more successful in this game and it's easier to do that when you're winning and have a good culture of guys around you like we have in Lincoln."

Anderson has been signed by an MLB organization out of the American Association previously, earning a call from the Minnesota Twins after hitting .382 with a 1.036 OPS in eight games with the Houston Apollos in 2021. Anderson also played with the Kane County Cougars in 2021 and 2022. Anderson will be playing in his first American Association All-Star Game.

Devine is in his third season with the Saltdogs and will also be playing in his first All-Star game. The former Western Michigan University Bronco is hitting .312 with a career-high five homers and 18 RBIs in 45 games.

Devine appeared in nine games as a true rookie in 2021 and joined Lincoln halfway through 2022 after an injury before spring camp held him for the first half of the year.

"I'm honored to be selected to this year's All-Star Game," Devine said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to represent the Lincoln Saltdogs and to be around some of the best players in the league. Thank you to the entire Saltdogs front office, our manager Brett Jodie, and our coaches Adam Donachie and T.J. Zarewicz and all my teammates for making it easy to come to the park every day and play with energy."

The 'Dogs also have Connor Panas representing Lincoln in the 'Last Man In' voting for 2023. Panas will compete against five other West Division players in a fan vote to determine the final player to make the All-Star roster. Panas is batting .319 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in his first season with Lincoln, and he was also chosen to represent the Team Canada at the Pan-Am Qualifiers in Buenos Aires, Argentina last month.

Voting is now open and will run through Friday.

The 2023 American Association All-Star game is set for Tuesday, July 18 at Franklin Field in Milwaukee. Monday, July 17 will feature the 2023 Home Run Derby along with a Par 3 golf tournament at the nearby Luxe Golf Bays and Craft Beer/Soda sampling from over 15 breweries. Fans looking for information regarding the game can find it at this link.

