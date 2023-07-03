Cougars' Bats Ignite in Middle Innings, Take Series Finale

July 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Geneva, IL - The Kane County Cougars (23-23) got their best swings off just past the midway point of Sunday's series finale, and the Gary SouthShore RailCats (19-28) were unable to catch up as they dropped the series finale 6-2.

Early on, Kane County had no trouble finding offense early either. They plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning through a single and sacrifice fly, racing them ahead 2-0.

However, the RailCats found a way to level the score in the fourth inning as the heart of the order came through to get them back into the game. With one out, Gio Díaz, Jackson Valera, and LG Castillo produced consecutive base hits, the last of which produced a run, before a Jesus Marriaga sacrifice fly pulled Gary SouthShore even with Kane County at two runs apiece.

In the bottom half of the frame, the Cougars put themselves in a prime position to grab their lead right back. Back-to-back singles from Gio Brusa and Jimmy Kerrigan placed runners on first and second base, but RailCats starter Edward Cuello was not fazed. He retired the next three batters he faced to strand a pair of base runners, keeping the score tied at two.

Nevertheless, the Cougars got right back to work in the bottom of the fifth, quickly setting up another prime scoring opportunity following a leadoff Josh Allen double. This time, though, they capitalized and moved back in front. J.D. Osborne laced a single to bring Allen home, restoring the Kane County edge at 3-2.

The hosts were quick to supplement their newfound advantage as they struck for two more tallies in the sixth. A base hit and another sacrifice fly provided Kane County with a three-run cushion heading into the game's final third.

Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars kept their bats hot, this time showing off their extra-base power to add an insurance run. Doubles from J.D. Osborne and Brusa, the latter of the automatic variety, supplied a four-run cushion needing six outs to secure the win.

That proved to be more than enough for the Kane County pitching staff as they stepped up to shut the RailCats out the rest of the way, securing a victory in the series finale.

The RailCats return to The Steel Yard tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. as they open a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds (19-26). All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv as well as broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.