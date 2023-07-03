Monarchs Win Pitchers' Duel to Open Series

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Another day and another 100-pitch outing for Monarchs starting pitcher Jalen Miller. The All-Star righty fueled the Monarchs to a 2-1 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Legends Field Monday night.

A big fifth inning from the Monarchs gave them a 2-0 lead and they never looked back to improve to 4-0 versus Sioux Falls in 2023.

Kansas City improves to 30-17 to maintain their top spot in the West division and the American Association overall.

This was a pitchers' battle between Miller and Canaries starter Ty Culbreth. Culbreth held the Monarchs scoreless through the first four innings. Miller held the Canaries scoreless through six innings.

Aaron Whitefield started the bottom of the fifth inning with a leadoff double. Peter Maris continued his hot start as a Monarch with an RBI single that made it 1-0.

After an LJ Hatch single and an Odubel Herrera fielders choice, Maris scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Monarchs after five innings.

The Canaries' only run of the game came after Wyatt Ulrich made his way to third after a throwing error on Chris Herrmann. Trevor Achenbach knocked in Ulrich with an RBI double and it was 2-1 Monarchs after seven innings.

Sioux Falls would load the bases in the eighth but Monarchs reliever Grant Gavin ended the Canaries rally. Patrick Weigel threw the ninth to shut the door and secure the victory.

Miller got the win (6-2), Culbreth got the loss (2-5) and Weigel got the save (4).

UP NEXT: The Monarchs continue a three-game series versus the Sioux Falls Canaries. Game two of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Legends Field.

