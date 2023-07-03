Hey, It's Good to be Back Home

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers finally return home singing "hey it's good to be back home again," for an extended stay after several weeks of home and away series throughout June. The series will light the fuse on a fourth of July celebration in the Siouxland as well as the club's normal weekly promotions. The Explorers will have back-to-back fireworks nights Monday and Tuesday July 3 and 4 when the Winnipeg Goldeyes come to town. The two nights are two of the biggest holiday events in the region and fans will not want to miss the ka-boom!

Explorers Opponent

The Winnipeg Goldeyes July 3-5

Monday July 3- 7:05 p.m.

Post-game fireworks thanks to Lantis Fireworks

Tuesday July 4 - 7:05 p.m.

Post-game fireworks thanks to Lantis Fireworks with Explorers 4th of July game worn Jersey Auction

Wednesday July 5 - 7:05 p.m.

Lucky Dog Wednesday - Buy One Hot dog at regular price, get the 2nd one FREE! Prizes inside select Hot Dogs

Following the series, the Explorers will host the Cleburne Railroaders in a four-game series July 6-9.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

