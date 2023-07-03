Birds Down Chicago to Clinch Series

July 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Rosemont, IL - The Canaries pounded out 12 hits and never trailed Sunday night as they topped Chicago 5-2 at Impact Field.

Jabari Henry opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning before Hunter Clanin ripped an RBI base hit in the third. Darnell Sweeney clubbed a solo homerun in the top of the fourth inning and Carson Clowers made it 5-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.

A two-out run-scoring single in the sixth inning got Chicago on the scoreboard before they added a solo homerun in the eighth. Charlie Hasty faced the minimum in the bottom of the ninth as he recorded his 11th save, placing him in a tie for the most in the American Association.

Neil Lang allowed a run over six strong innings to earn his third victory while Henry and Jordan Barth each finished with three hits. The Canaries are now 20-27 overall and will close a nine-game roadtrip with a three-game set at Kansas City, which begins Monday at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.