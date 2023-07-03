Dogs Fall 5-2, Despite Pitching Staff's 17 Strikeouts

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Chicago Dogs 5-2 Sunday night at Impact Field. The loss drops them to 23-23 - exactly .500 for the first time since June 13, when the team was 14-14.

Sioux Falls starting pitcher Neil Lang dominated over six innings, allowing seven sprinkled hits, one earned run, three walks and three strikeouts. While Lang didn't overpower the Dogs with his pitches, he pinpointed every pitch. The Canaries' defense was positioned well throughout the game and eliminated numerous opportunities with runners in scoring position.

The Dogs' pitching staff was effective at throwing strikes against Sioux Falls. After the Dogs threw a season-high 12 strikeouts last night, Chicago tossed 17 strikeouts - a single-game record.

Starting pitcher Andrew Edwards threw four strikeouts, Jonathan Tripp hurled three strikeouts in two innings, Jonathan Cheshire heaved six strikeouts in three innings of work and Bryan Warzek tossed four in the final two innings.

Both teams struggled to score with runners in scoring position. The Dogs totaled eight hits and three walks but only scraped two runners across. The Canaries scored all five runs in the first five innings, despite 15 runners reaching base.

David Maberry launched his first career home run at Impact Field in the loss Sunday. Maberry's eighth-inning opposite-field smash was the final run in the game.

The Dogs continue July 4th festivities with a crucial three-game set against the Kane County Cougars at Impact Field. Both teams are 23-23 and third place in the Eastern Division. The first pitch on Monday is at 6:30 p.m.

