Seabrooke Named Pitcher of the Week

July 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes starter Travis Seabrooke has been named the American Association's Pitcher of the Week for the period ending July 2, the league announced Monday afternoon.

The left-hander won both of his starts last week, posting a 1.20 earned run average and recording 15 strikeouts.

Seabrooke threw a complete game, six hit shutout of the Lincoln Saltdogs last Monday, then followed up with a six-inning effort Saturday at Kansas City in which he allowed just two earned runs on four hits. In eight games this season, the Peterborough, Ontario native is 4-1 with a 3.66 ERA.

The 27-year-old recently represented Canada at the WBSC Americas Pan Am Games Qualifier in Buenos Aires, Argentina where he won his only start, a 10-0, five-inning victory over Honduras on June 20 in which he gave up only two hits.

Currently In his third season with the Goldeyes, Seabrooke appeared in 60 games for last season, equaling the American Association record. Used exclusively out of the bullpen, he finished with a 3-2 win-loss record and a 4.75 ERA. Seabrooke joined the club in 2021 after six years in the Baltimore Orioles' organization where he reached as high as Class-A Advanced Frederick in 2018 and 2019.

The Goldeyes are in Sioux City, Iowa where they will open a three-game series against the Explorers at Lewis & Clark Park this evening at 7:05. Marc-André Habeck (1-1, 4.45 ERA) is expected to start for Winnipeg with fellow right-hander Trenton Toplikar (1-1, 4.29 ERA) getting the call for Sioux City. All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca with Doug Greenwald on air with the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg returns home Friday, July 7 when the Milwaukee Milkmen visit Shaw Park.

