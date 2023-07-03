Your 2023 DockHounds All-Stars

July 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







The Lake Country DockHounds congratulate pitcher, Mike Shawaryn and infielder, Blake Tiberi on their American Association of Professional Baseball All-Star Game announcement. Shawaryn and Tiberi will be representatives of the East Division in the All-Star Game taking placeTuesday, July 18, 2023at Franklin Fields in Franklin, Wisconsin.

Shawaryn has been a terrific addition to the DockHounds this season. In his 8 outings on the year, Shawaryn has six quality starts across 48.2 innings with a 3.88 ERA. With a whip of 1.32 and striking out 40, Shawaryn is the dominant force that the DockHounds were banking on him being when he signed with the club this past offseason.

Blake Tiberi continues to show his versatility defensively by taking on the role of second and third baseman throughout the season. His fundamentally sound defense has proved to be a huge benefit to the DockHounds. Tiberi has yet to commit an error at second base and has just 3 on the year in over 235 innings played. At the plate, Tiberi leads the team in qualified batting average, doubles and three-hit games while solidifying the top of the lineup and displaying his excellence as Lake Country's lead off hitter.

Last Man In Voting

The American Association has 1 remaining All-Star selection to announce after they allow fans to vote in their "Last Man In" contest. DockHounds right fielder, Nick Banks has been named to the voting contest.

Banks has been consistently one of the team's best all season long, playing in every game for the DockHounds this season while leading the team in home runs, hits, and RBI. Additionally, he has reached base via a walk or hit by a pitch over 20 times.

We need your help getting Banks to Milwaukee!

Voting runs from July 3rduntil 5pm on Thursday, July 6th.

